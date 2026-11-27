Xiaomi reported Q3 2026 revenue of 107.2 billion yuan and adjusted net profit of 4.9 billion yuan despite rising costs and falling shipments

Smartphone prices hit a record average of 1,486 yuan as memory chip costs surged and global shipments fell 20%

Xiaomi strengthened its global market position while expanding electric vehicle deliveries and its AI-powered connected-device ecosystem

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2026, despite rising production costs, intensifying competition and declining global smartphone shipments.

The company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30 showed that total revenue reached 107.2 billion Chinese yuan ($16.1 billion), maintaining its position above the 100 billion yuan threshold.

Xiaomi announces record-breaking revenue as new phone emerges Credit: Xiaomi

Source: UGC

Xiaomi also recorded an adjusted net profit of 4.9 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately $735 million.

The performance comes amid mounting pressure on smartphone manufacturers following significant increases in the cost of essential components, particularly memory chips.

Xiaomi smartphone prices hit a record high

The technology giant shipped 30.7 million smartphones during the quarter, generating 45.6 billion yuan ($6.8 billion) in smartphone revenue.

This represents an 8.2% increase compared with the preceding quarter, while its smartphone gross profit margin improved to 9.2%.

However, the average selling price of Xiaomi smartphones surged by 39.8% year-on-year, reaching a record 1,486 yuan ($223).

The increase comes as memory component prices have risen to between two and three times their levels at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, global smartphone shipments declined by 20% year-on-year, a development Xiaomi described as the steepest quarterly contraction on record.

Xiaomi strengthens market position in Africa

Despite challenging market conditions, Xiaomi continued to consolidate its position among the world's leading smartphone manufacturers.

According to market research firm Omdia, the company ranked among the three largest smartphone manufacturers globally for the 25th consecutive quarter, with its market share increasing to 12.1%.

Xiaomi secured second place in Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, recording market shares of 19.8%, 16.5% and 15.1%, respectively.

The company ranked third in Europe and Africa, capturing 18.8% and 10.8% of their respective smartphone markets.

For Nigerian consumers, rising component costs and higher average smartphone selling prices could signal additional affordability pressures, although the report did not disclose specific Nigerian retail price adjustments.

Xiaomi announces record-breaking revenue as new phone emerges

Source: UGC

Electric vehicles drive Xiaomi's business expansion

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi is expanding its presence in the premium technology and electric vehicle markets.

Its share of China's premium smartphone segment, covering devices priced at $900 and above, increased by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year, supported by its premium product strategy, including the Xiaomi 18 Fold.

The company also delivered 100,975 vehicles during the quarter, exceeding 100,000 deliveries for the second consecutive quarter.

Additionally, connected Internet of Things devices on Xiaomi's artificial intelligence-powered ecosystem reached a record 1.2 billion, excluding smartphones and tablets, highlighting its growing business diversification.

Best phones of 2026

Legit.ng also reported that the global smartphone market is witnessing fierce competition in 2026 as Xiaomi, Samsung and Apple introduce devices offering improved battery endurance, advanced photography, faster processing speeds and innovative designs.

From smartphones equipped with massive 10,000mAh batteries to premium foldable devices, consumers have an expanding range of options across different budgets.

Source: Legit.ng