INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan made the call at the Nigeria Election Risk and Readiness Summit in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Amupitan warned against electoral violence and condemned attacks on election officials, journalists and political supporters

INEC announced a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise across all 36 states and the FCT on November 28, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged security agencies, the media, civil society organisations (CSOs) and ordinary Nigerians to work together to fight disinformation and safeguard the country's democracy before the 2027 elections.

INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan delivered the call through his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, who read his keynote address at the Nigeria Election Risk and Readiness Summit held in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan urges stakeholders to work together to safeguard Nigeria's democracy ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the summit was organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) under the theme 'Securing the Votes, Protecting the Frontliners.'

Amupitan stated that stronger cooperation among key stakeholders was essential not only to curb the spread of false information but also to protect those most exposed to harm during elections, including electoral officials, journalists and political supporters.

INEC's preparations for 2027 elections

The INEC chairman outlined several steps the commission had already taken to prepare for a credible election, pointing to improvements in voter registration, result transmission systems and the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). He also highlighted ongoing efforts around electoral security coordination.

As part of these preparations, Amupitan announced that INEC would carry out a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026, covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He strongly condemned violence directed at election workers, journalists and campaign supporters, and called on political parties and their candidates to actively discourage such behaviour and promote peaceful campaigns in the run-up to 2027.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan says the commission has no preferred candidate or political party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

2027 election: INEC reaffirms neutrality

Furthermore, Amupitan addressed concerns about the commission's impartiality, stating clearly that INEC had no preferred political party or candidate. He said the commission's focus remained on ensuring that every eligible Nigerian could exercise their right to vote safely and that every valid vote would be counted.

He reaffirmed INEC's commitment to delivering elections that are peaceful, transparent and credible, warning that the spread of misinformation posed a serious risk to that goal.

Read more on 2027 election

INEC retains Atiku, Amaechi on list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC kept former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, on its final list of presidential candidates for the January 16, 2027 election, even as a court has voided the process that gave Atiku the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket.

Checks by Legit.ng on INEC's official portal confirmed that both men remained listed under the ADC, two weeks after Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment nullifying the emergence of the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the party.

Source: Legit.ng