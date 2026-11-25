Just In: INEC Makes One Request from Security Agencies, CSOs, Others Ahead of 2027 Election
- INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan made the call at the Nigeria Election Risk and Readiness Summit in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026
- Amupitan warned against electoral violence and condemned attacks on election officials, journalists and political supporters
- INEC announced a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise across all 36 states and the FCT on November 28, 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged security agencies, the media, civil society organisations (CSOs) and ordinary Nigerians to work together to fight disinformation and safeguard the country's democracy before the 2027 elections.
INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan delivered the call through his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, who read his keynote address at the Nigeria Election Risk and Readiness Summit held in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
Legit.ng reports that the summit was organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) under the theme 'Securing the Votes, Protecting the Frontliners.'
Amupitan stated that stronger cooperation among key stakeholders was essential not only to curb the spread of false information but also to protect those most exposed to harm during elections, including electoral officials, journalists and political supporters.
INEC's preparations for 2027 elections
The INEC chairman outlined several steps the commission had already taken to prepare for a credible election, pointing to improvements in voter registration, result transmission systems and the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). He also highlighted ongoing efforts around electoral security coordination.
As part of these preparations, Amupitan announced that INEC would carry out a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026, covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
He strongly condemned violence directed at election workers, journalists and campaign supporters, and called on political parties and their candidates to actively discourage such behaviour and promote peaceful campaigns in the run-up to 2027.
2027 election: INEC reaffirms neutrality
Furthermore, Amupitan addressed concerns about the commission's impartiality, stating clearly that INEC had no preferred political party or candidate. He said the commission's focus remained on ensuring that every eligible Nigerian could exercise their right to vote safely and that every valid vote would be counted.
He reaffirmed INEC's commitment to delivering elections that are peaceful, transparent and credible, warning that the spread of misinformation posed a serious risk to that goal.
Read more on 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
INEC retains Atiku, Amaechi on list
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC kept former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, on its final list of presidential candidates for the January 16, 2027 election, even as a court has voided the process that gave Atiku the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket.
Checks by Legit.ng on INEC's official portal confirmed that both men remained listed under the ADC, two weeks after Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment nullifying the emergence of the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.