Chinese criminal law reserves the death penalty for a wide range of serious offences, with estimates citing more than 50 to around 70 different crimes

Drug-related offences have drawn an increasing number of death sentences in China since the 1990s

Officials in China hold significant discretion in deciding whether an act qualifies for criminal punishment or the death penalty

China operates one of the broadest capital punishment frameworks in the world.

Under Chinese criminal law, the death penalty applies to serious offences tried in court, and estimates from the early 21st century put the number of capital crimes at more than 50 to around 70 different offences.

China’s death penalty laws cover a wide range of capital offences, making its capital punishment framework one of the broadest in the world. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Despite the wide scope of the law, most death sentences handed down by Chinese courts involve violent crimes, property offences, and drug-related cases.

List of offences that attract the death penalty in China

Below are the main categories of offences for which the death penalty can be applied in China:

1. Murder — Intentional killing is among the most common offences for which courts impose the death sentence.

2. Sexual violence — Sexual violence, particularly in aggravated circumstances, falls within the range of capital offences.

3. Robbery — Armed or violent robbery, especially where serious harm results, can attract the death penalty.

4. Assault — Serious bodily harm causing death or severe injury may be treated as a capital offence.

5. Theft — In extreme cases involving large sums or aggravating factors, theft has historically been punishable by death.

6. Drug-related offences — The number of executions linked to drug crimes grew sharply from the 1990s onwards, making this one of the most frequently prosecuted capital categories.

7. Embezzlement and white-collar crimes — A smaller number of high-profile cases have resulted in death sentences for financial crimes, particularly those involving public officials.

How Chinese law decides who gets the death penalty

One notable feature of China's capital punishment system is the degree of official discretion involved in applying it.

Chinese criminal law regularly uses broad terms such as "serious" or "very serious" when describing criminal conduct, without defining precise thresholds.

This leaves prosecutors and officials with considerable room to interpret whether a particular act should be treated as a criminal matter or handled through administrative channels.

As a result, the boundary between offences that attract the death penalty and those that do not is not always clearly defined in practice.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that China gave visa-free entry to 48 countries under a unilateral 30-day exemption arrangement, all of which are due to expire on December 31, 2026, pending any further renewal.

Source: Legit.ng