Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared the touching last words his late father, Pete Edochie, said to him before passing away at the age of 79

In an emotional tribute, Yul recalled how his father asked him to hold his hand during his final moments at the hospital

The actor also spoke about their special father-son bond, recalling their private conversations and playful exchanges

The death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has left his family and fans mourning, but his son Yul Edochie has shared an emotional detail about their final moments together.

Yul, in a lengthy tribute posted on his social media page on Friday, November 27, 2026, recounted the touching request his father made to him while they were at the hospital.

The actor said he would never forget the moment his father asked him to hold his hand, a memory he described as one of the most painful reminders of his passing.

Yul Edochie says he would never forget the moment his father asked him to hold his hand. Photos: @yuledochie/@peteedochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie's final request to Yul

In his tribute, Yul recalled how his father wanted him close and constantly encouraged him to call every day.

He also noted that Pete never stopped showing concern for his well-being, even during his final moments.

"I'll never forget your last words to me at the hospital when you told me to hold your hand," Yul wrote.

The actor's account offered a glimpse into the emotional moments he shared with his father before the veteran actor's death.

Yul recalls special bond with late father

Beyond the hospital encounter, Yul reminisced about their relationship, particularly the playful exchanges that brought them joy.

He recalled calling his father "The Lion of Africa" and "the most handsome 79yr old man", with Pete responding humorously, "I hear you Yul".

Yul described his father as a kind, prayerful, and strict man who taught him integrity, generosity, and the importance of keeping his word.

He also expressed gratitude for having made his father proud through his Nollywood career and for continuing his legacy.

The actor ended his tribute with an emotional goodbye, asking his late father to guide his son, Kambi, whom he believed would have reunited with his family in the afterlife.

Read the X post of Yul Edochie's tribute here:

Patience Ozokwo pays tribute to Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo paid tribute to the late legendary actor Pete Edochie, describing him as a cultural guardian whose influence on the Nigerian film industry extended beyond his performances.

Ozokwo recalled how Edochie personally corrected, mentored, and guided fellow actors on set, helping to uphold professionalism and preserve the cultural values reflected in Nollywood productions.

Source: Legit.ng