INEC to Conduct Nationwide Mock Accreditation Exercise, Publishes All Polling Units Affected
- INEC announced a nationwide Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026
- The exercise will use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) across selected polling units nationwide
- INEC set the exercise window from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with specific polling units already selected
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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to hold a nationwide Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026.
The exercise will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will make use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, commonly known as BVAS, across designated polling units spread across the country.
What the mock exercise involves
INEC has already identified the specific polling units where the exercise will take place.
The commission published a full list of the selected polling units ahead of the scheduled date, giving stakeholders and observers advance notice of the locations involved.
The BVAS is the electronic device INEC uses to verify voters by fingerprint and facial recognition before they cast their ballots.
It also serves as the tool for uploading results directly from polling units to INEC's centralised result viewing portal. The mock exercise is designed to test how well the system performs across different locations before an actual election.
Purpose of the exercise
Mock accreditation exercises allow INEC to identify technical problems, assess the readiness of its ad hoc staff, and evaluate network connectivity at polling units before election day.
Running the full process, from voter accreditation to result upload, in a simulated environment gives the commission an opportunity to fix gaps that could disrupt voting during a real exercise.
The November 28 exercise follows a pattern INEC has used in previous election cycles to build confidence in its electoral technology and address public concerns about the reliability of the BVAS.
Legit.ng has previously reported on INEC's preparations for upcoming elections and its use of the BVAS as a central tool for improving the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process.
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.