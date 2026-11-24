INEC announced a nationwide Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026

The exercise will use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) across selected polling units nationwide

INEC set the exercise window from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with specific polling units already selected

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to hold a nationwide Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The exercise will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will make use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, commonly known as BVAS, across designated polling units spread across the country.

INEC conducts a nationwide BVAS mock accreditation exercise and publishes the list of selected polling units ahead of the scheduled date. Photo credit: INECNig/Getty

Source: Twitter

What the mock exercise involves

INEC has already identified the specific polling units where the exercise will take place.

The commission published a full list of the selected polling units ahead of the scheduled date, giving stakeholders and observers advance notice of the locations involved.

The BVAS is the electronic device INEC uses to verify voters by fingerprint and facial recognition before they cast their ballots.

It also serves as the tool for uploading results directly from polling units to INEC's centralised result viewing portal. The mock exercise is designed to test how well the system performs across different locations before an actual election.

Purpose of the exercise

Mock accreditation exercises allow INEC to identify technical problems, assess the readiness of its ad hoc staff, and evaluate network connectivity at polling units before election day.

Running the full process, from voter accreditation to result upload, in a simulated environment gives the commission an opportunity to fix gaps that could disrupt voting during a real exercise.

The November 28 exercise follows a pattern INEC has used in previous election cycles to build confidence in its electoral technology and address public concerns about the reliability of the BVAS.

Legit.ng has previously reported on INEC's preparations for upcoming elections and its use of the BVAS as a central tool for improving the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process.

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Source: Legit.ng