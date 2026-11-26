England's Independent Football Regulator warned that Premier League clubs could be blocked from future FIFA competitions if the tournaments disrupt the English football calendar

Regulator chair David Kogan confirmed before a parliamentary committee that his body holds the power to prevent clubs from participating in certain international events

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs whose involvement in the 2029 Club World Cup could be in doubt, despite Chelsea winning the 2025 edition

England's Independent Football Regulator has put Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool on notice, saying it could block Premier League clubs from participating in future FIFA competitions if those tournaments are found to disrupt the English football calendar.

Regulator chair David Kogan made the warning before a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary committee, citing the expanded Club World Cup as the most immediate concern.

The Independent Football Regulator has warned Arsenal and other Premier League giants that they could be excluded from future editions of FIFA tournaments. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to Football London, the tournament, which now takes place once every four years, runs outside the Premier League season, which spans from August to May.

The 2025 edition kicked off on June 14 and concluded on July 13.

Kogan told the committee:

"There are clearly signs taking place from other entities, and FIFA is the obvious one, where it's creating global club competitions that currently sit outside the normal season of the English game and are every four years.

"These competitions may change. If they change, we will have to look at those very clearly to see what impact they have on the English game and the resilience of the English game. Do we have the powers to then act? Yes, we do."

He went further, confirming those powers could be used to restrict English clubs from entering comparable tournaments.

"If another league came and suddenly disrupted the way in which football operates in these five divisions, we'd have to take that very, very seriously," Kogan added.

Where Chelsea and Manchester City stand

The 2025 Club World Cup, held in the United States, featured only two Premier League sides: Chelsea and Manchester City.

Both clubs qualified based on their Champions League titles, won in the 2020/21 and 2022/23 seasons respectively.

Chelsea went on to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final, making them the first English club to win the tournament twice, AOL reports.

PSG had entered as European champions after claiming the 2025 Champions League.

Several matches at the 2025 tournament were delayed because of adverse weather conditions.

What the 2029 edition could look like

Seven clubs have already provisionally qualified for the 2029 Club World Cup, assuming the same selection criteria apply.

Among them is PSG, who successfully defended their Champions League title by defeating Arsenal in the 2026 final.

Arsenal, aiming to go one better in the coming season, could yet qualify for the 2029 edition based on their recent form and progress.

There is speculation the tournament could expand further, with reports suggesting the cap of two clubs per country may be raised, alongside a potential increase to 48 total participants.

FIFA is set to work alongside the European Football Clubs lobby group ahead of the 2029 edition, something it did not do in 2025.

Supercomputer predicts 2026/27 EPL winner

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Opta’s Premier League title prediction ahead of matchday 11, with Arsenal given the strongest chance of lifting the trophy.

The Gunners have a 74.96% title probability, while Manchester City and Brighton trail behind.

Source: Legit.ng