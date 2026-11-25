Saudi Arabia enforces a 50 SAR fine on foreigners, residents, and tourists who jump queues in public spaces without permission

The queue-jumping rule is one of 19 offences listed under Saudi Arabia's official Public Decency Regulations, which cover all public venues

Repeat offenders who break the same rule twice within 12 months face a doubled penalty of 100 SAR under the same law

Saudi Arabia has made it clear that skipping a queue in public will cost you, as the country actively enforces a financial penalty on anyone who jumps ahead in line without authorisation.

Under Saudi Arabia's Public Decency Regulations, any person who queue-jumps in a public space faces an on-the-spot fine of 50 SAR, which is roughly ₦18,096.

Saudi Arabia fines visitors for skipping queues in public, mentions amount. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The rule applies uniformly to Saudi citizens, foreign residents, and international visitors alike, including pilgrims travelling for Hajj or Umrah. Those who repeat the offence within a 12-month window are charged 100 SAR, double the original amount.

Fine for skipping queues in Saudi Arabia

The regulation covers any setting where people gather and wait their turn, including shopping malls, airports, restaurants, and government offices.

Enforcement authority has been extended beyond the police to include authorised tourism personnel, who can issue fines on the spot without making an arrest.

The queue-jumping rule is one of 19 offences outlined in Saudi Arabia's official Public Decorum Code, a comprehensive framework governing behaviour in public spaces across the kingdom.

Other offences under Saudi Arabia's rules

Queue-jumping sits alongside a range of other penalised behaviours in the same code. Littering or spitting in public carries a fine of 500 SAR, while occupying seats reserved for elderly or disabled persons results in a 200 SAR penalty. Blasting music during prayer times attracts one of the steeper fines at 1,000 SAR, as does filming or photographing a stranger in public without their consent, which is also penalised at 1,000 SAR.

The regulations reflect Saudi Arabia's broader effort to maintain order and respect in shared spaces, particularly as the country continues to welcome a growing number of international tourists and pilgrims each year.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng