Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted travelling with Georgina Rodriguez in a Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet she gifted him for his birthday

The limited-edition convertible is no longer in production and originally retailed for over €330,000

The sighting drew attention to Ronaldo's broader car collection, which includes rare Bugatti and Ferrari models worth millions

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently seen leaving a building alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez, stepping into a Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet that she gave him as a birthday present years ago.

The discontinued model originally sold for more than €330,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted travelling with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in a Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce no longer produces the Dawn Silver Bullet, making the four-seater convertible a rare sight on any road.

According to All Football, a handful of fans who were present at the time caught a glimpse of the car's soft-top roof folding from open to closed in a matter of seconds.

Ronaldo occupied the front passenger seat while a driver handled the wheel, and Georgina settled into the rear.

Inside the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet

Despite its exclusivity, the Silver Bullet is built primarily around passenger comfort.

Under the bonnet sits a 6.6-litre V12 engine producing up to 570 horsepower.

According to Car Space, the car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds and can reach a top speed of 250 km/h, a performance figure that blends effortlessly with its luxury character.

Impressive as those numbers are, the Silver Bullet ranks among the more modest pieces in Ronaldo's garage.

Ronaldo's full car collection

A few months ago, the Portuguese forward shared several photos on social media showing off his garage, captioning the post simply as "My toys."

The vehicles on display were extraordinary, with Bugatti and Ferrari appearing to be his two preferred marques.

The standout piece was the Bugatti Centodieci, one of only 10 ever built, priced at roughly €8 million.

Two other Bugattis sit alongside it: a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and a Chiron, the latter fitted with Bugatti's signature quad-turbo W16 engine.

Three Ferrari models also feature prominently.

The Purosangue, Ferrari's first SUV, runs on a naturally aspirated 725-horsepower V12.

The Daytona SP3, limited to just 599 units worldwide, delivers 840 horsepower.

The Monza SP1 rounds off the trio, a single-seat, windshield-free barchetta-style convertible pushing out 810 horsepower.

Beyond those two brands, Ronaldo's collection includes the McLaren Speedtail, a 1,050-horsepower hybrid hypercar capable of 403 km/h with a central driving position.

There is also a Mercedes-AMG One, a road-legal car developed with Formula 1 technology. Its hybrid system pairs a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine with four electric motors, combining for 1,063 horsepower and a top speed of 352 km/h.

The photos only captured a portion of what Ronaldo owns.

Over the course of his career, the Al-Nassr striker has built one of football's most talked-about private car collections, with the Georgina-gifted Rolls-Royce carrying a sentimental value that no price tag can fully reflect.

Ronaldo builds major factory in Portugal

Legit.ng previously reported about Ronaldo’s €20 million water plant in northeastern Portugal, including its planned capacity, ownership and expected start date.

The project is the latest addition to Ronaldo’s business empire, which spans hotels, hair clinics, clothing and media. But his next chapter may also be shaped by a remarkable football milestone: his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

Source: Legit.ng