The US Department of State has identified one specific act that can permanently bar a foreigner from ever obtaining an American visa

The government defines the act as misrepresentation, which involves presenting false facts when applying for a visa or seeking entry into the country

Despite the permanent bar, a consular officer may advise an affected applicant on whether they qualify to apply for a waiver

The United States government has issued a stern warning to foreigners about a single act that could shut the door on any future chance of obtaining an American visa, with no time limit attached to the consequence.

The US Department of State has identified deliberate misrepresentation as the act that triggers permanent ineligibility for a visa or entry into the country. Put simply, if a foreign national knowingly provides false information at any point during the visa application process or at the point of entry, they risk being barred from the United States for life.

US identifies 1 mistake that can get foreigners permanently barred from obtaining a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Karen Vardanian

Source: Getty Images

What misrepresentation means under US visa rules

Misrepresentation

According to the Department of State, the act is defined in clear terms:

"Misrepresentation means that you falsely presented facts and were not truthful in an attempt to receive a visa or enter the United States."

Not every false statement automatically qualifies. The key factor is whether the concealed or distorted fact is considered material, meaning the truth of that fact would have changed the outcome of the visa decision. If an officer determines that knowing the accurate information would have rendered the applicant ineligible, the misrepresentation is treated as material, and the full consequence applies.

How the permanent ineligibility works

The government makes the ongoing impact of this finding very clear:

"This is a permanent ineligibility, so every time you apply for a visa, you will be found ineligible for this reason."

This means the bar does not expire after a set number of years, nor does it reset with a new application. Each time the individual applies for a US visa going forward, the finding of misrepresentation will continue to surface and block approval.

There is, however, a limited avenue for relief. A consular officer has the discretion to advise an affected applicant on whether they may be eligible to apply for a waiver. The waiver does not guarantee approval but provides a formal process through which some individuals may seek to overcome the ineligibility finding.

US proposes stricter hiring rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US Department of Labor had proposed changes to its permanent labour certification programme, known as PERM, which employers use to sponsor foreign workers for green cards.

Under the proposed changes, employers would no longer be allowed to bypass the standard recruitment process when hiring foreign nurses, physical therapists, and workers with exceptional abilities in the sciences or arts.

Source: Legit.ng