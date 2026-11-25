Funke Akindele has paid tribute to veteran actor Pete Edochie following his death, recalling how she admired him while growing up

The actress said the encouragement he gave her when they worked together in the movie Egg of Life remained unforgettable

Akindele also praised the late actor for paving the way for younger performers and prayed for comfort for his family and the Nollywood industry

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shared a touching memory of veteran actor Pete Edochie following his death, recalling the words of encouragement he gave her when they worked together.

Edochie's family, in a statement, disclosed that the veteran actor died of prostate cancer.

The actress took to X on Wednesday to honour the late screen legend, describing him as an inspiration whose contributions helped shape the Nigerian film industry.

Funke Akindele recalls working with Pete Edochie

The actress recalled growing up watching Edochie portray Okonkwo in the classic television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

Years later, she had the opportunity to work alongside him in the movie Egg of Life.

Looking back on their time together, Akindele remembered the encouragement he offered her and how deeply his words had stayed with her.

"Your words of encouragement that day have stayed with me," she wrote.

Although she did not disclose the specific words he shared, her tribute showed how much the interaction meant to her.

Actress honours Pete Edochie's Nollywood legacy

Akindele also acknowledged the veteran actor's influence on younger generations of performers, thanking him for helping create opportunities for those who came after him.

"Thank you for paving the way for so many of us in Nollywood and for being an inspiration to us over the years. Your work lives on," she added.

She ended her message with prayers for the Edochie family and members of the film industry, asking God to comfort them and grant the late actor eternal rest.

Read Funke Akindele's tribute to Pete Edochie here:

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr. Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr. Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng