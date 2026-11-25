The federal government and NADF flagged off a flood recovery agricultural inputs intervention for 3,520 Kogi farmers in Lokoja

Beneficiaries are set to receive fertilisers, rice seeds, and chemicals to help them resume farming after flood damage

Kogi's Commissioner for Agriculture warned farmers against selling the inputs, saying the state government would monitor distribution

Lokoja, Kogi state - The federal government and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) have flagged off the 2026 Flood Recovery Agricultural Inputs Intervention in Kogi state, targeting 3,520 farmers whose crops and farmlands were damaged by flooding.

The distribution was launched in Lokoja, with beneficiaries to receive urea and NPK fertilisers, 15kg bags of rice seeds, pre-planting, pre-emergence and early post-emergence chemicals, as well as insecticides to support the return to farming.

The federal government and NADF launch the 2026 Flood Recovery Agricultural Inputs Intervention for 3,520 farmers in Kogi state. Photo: NADF

Source: UGC

NADF Frames Intervention as a National Commitment

Muhammad Gidado, the NADF Team Lead to Kogi state, spoke on behalf of the Fund's Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, and said the intervention went beyond material support.

"This intervention is more than the distribution of agricultural inputs, it is a demonstration of solidarity with our farmers and a collective commitment to restoring hope, protecting livelihoods and securing the future of agriculture in Nigeria," Gidado said.

He called on the state government, community leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure the inputs reached the right farmers without delay or diversion.

Kogi Officials Back the Distribution Drive

Kogi commissioner for agriculture and food security, Timothy Ojomah, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the NADF leadership for including Kogi among the six states covered by the intervention. He described the timing as fitting, given the state's repeated exposure to flooding.

Ojomah issued a firm warning to beneficiaries against selling or diverting the inputs.

"Any inputs that are given to our farmers, they will make use of them judiciously. Our farmers need more. So there is no amount of inputs that are given to farmers that is enough to satisfy their farm. As such, selling is not an option here in Kogi," he said.

The managing director of the Kogi State Agricultural Development Project (ADP), Dr George Ogirima Bello, pledged that the ADP would provide extension services alongside the input distribution to guide farmers on proper use, so they could get the most out of the support.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Abanika Taiye, said the initiative complemented Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo's existing agricultural programmes.

"Farmers are in a disheartening situation. They are not happy. But with this now, this has brought them succour, and that is going to increase agricultural production in the state," he said.

The state chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Musa Raji, said the support would bring down the cost of farming and lift productivity, with positive effects on food security. He also acknowledged other Federal Government agricultural programmes in the state, including a guaranteed minimum price initiative and plans for agro-processing and market infrastructure.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Moses Dare, was present at the event alongside other government officials. The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security formally opened the intervention and declared the distribution to the 3,520 beneficiaries underway.

NADF Launches Emergency Farm Support for Farmers in Ogun

In a related development, the NADF has also rolled out emergency farm support for 4,000 smallholder farmers in Ogun state whose crops and agricultural assets were damaged by flooding during the 2026 rainy season.

The flag-off ceremony took place in Ogun State, where NADF's Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, was represented by the Head of Mechanisation Unit, Mr Olakunle Dabiri.

Source: Legit.ng