NUC Executive Secretary Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu disclosed plans to adjust university calendars to allow academics to serve as election officials

INEC Chairman Prof. Amupitan led a delegation to NUC headquarters in Abuja to strengthen the partnership ahead of the 2027 general elections

INEC announced the procurement of 57,000 additional BVAS machines and new security measures to protect electoral personnel during the polls

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Universities Commission (NUC) is weighing a three-to-four-week shift in the academic calendars of Nigerian universities to free up lecturers and senior academics to serve as Collation and Returning Officers during the 2027 general elections.

NUC Executive Secretary Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu said the NUC would convene an online meeting with vice-chancellors across the country to identify and nominate qualified academics for electoral assignments.

NUC is considering a three-to-four-week university calendar shift so academics can serve as election officials in 2027. Photo credit: NUC

Source: Twitter

He added that the commission would issue a formal circular to universities once INEC submitted an official request.

As reported by Vanguard, he made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday, November 23, 2026, when Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, visited the commission alongside national commissioners and other senior INEC officials.

NUC proposes oath of neutrality for academics

The NUC boss stressed that the integrity of the 2027 polls would rest heavily on the character of the people deployed to run them.

"Since we want to have credible elections, we also have to have credible personnel," he said.

He proposed that all academics and ad hoc staff engaged in the process take an oath of neutrality before deployment, to reinforce impartiality. On the calendar adjustment, he was clear the disruption would be minimal:

"We will discuss with the vice-chancellors and have their calendars tweaked in such a way that it will not affect the elections, nor will it affect the studies of the students."

Ribadu also floated a wider institutional arrangement between the NUC and INEC, covering student internship placements at the electoral commission, joint research projects, and the possible introduction of academic programmes in electoral studies.

INEC unveils technology and security upgrades

Amupitan said the visit was aimed at deepening the existing relationship between INEC and Nigerian universities ahead of the elections.

He noted that universities had been central to past election exercises through the deployment of vice-chancellors and senior academics as senior election officials.

INEC boss announced a series of reforms designed to make the process safer and more accurate. On the technology side, results recorded on Form EC8A at polling units will now go through automated arithmetic and over-voting checks before they are transmitted to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The commission has also procured 57,000 additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, which Amupitan said would bring the voter-to-device ratio down to 850 voters per machine.

To protect election officials, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has been extended to the local government and registration area levels to tighten grassroots security coordination. Amupitan also confirmed that dedicated security cordons and esc0rt arrangements would be provided around collation centres.

He cited provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 that criminalise violence and threats against electoral personnel, assuring that the commission would pursue prosecutions where necessary.

"No Returning Officer or Collation Officer will be left to stand alone against lawlessness," he said.

NUC to shut varsities for 4 weeks, mobilises VCs for INEC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

When is the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed a date for the 2027 presidential election as part of its revised general election timetable.

INEC's revised schedule places the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The commission has also published a final list of presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng