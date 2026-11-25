Streamer Peller took to Instagram to pay tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie after his passing

Peller shared a photo of himself with the late actor, recalling a visit he made to Edochie in Enugu in March 2026

The streamer expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have met the celebrated legend before his death

Popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for late Nollywood icon Pete Edochie, sharing a personal memory that made his message stand out.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Peller posted a photo on Instagram capturing a moment from his visit to the veteran actor, alongside a heartfelt caption mourning his passing.

Peller pens heartfelt tribute to late Nollywood actor Pete Edochie. Credit: peller089/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"RIP Mr. Pete Edochie. 🧡 Grateful I got to meet you. Your memory will live forever. Rest in perfect peace, legend. 🫡," he wrote.

The photo Peller shared traces back to March 2026, when the content creator made a trip to Enugu, where he visited Pete Edochie at his home. During that visit, the celebrated actor offered the young streamer his blessings, a moment that clearly left a lasting impression on Peller.

The fact that Peller had a personal encounter with Edochie gave his tribute an emotional weight that resonated with many, especially given how rare such meetings had become as the veteran actor aged.

Pete Edochie passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, leaving behind a legacy that defined generations of Nigerian cinema. Best known for his commanding portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's *Things Fall Apart*, Edochie became one of the most recognisable and respected faces in African entertainment.

His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow actors, and public figures across Nigeria and beyond.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that actress Joke Silva mourned Pete Edochie months after losing her husband.

See Peller's tribute post on Instagram below:

Peller’s tribute carries the weight of a personal meeting with Pete Edochie. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

People worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng