Saudi Arabia and Qatar have set out dressing rules, urging visitors to avoid revealing clothing and respect local customs in public

UAE sets different workplace dress rules for Emirati and foreign staff, while banning clothing that hides identity

Kuwait and Oman restrict workplace and public attire, including short trousers, uncovered arms and legs, and beachwear outside designated areas

Some countries have released an official dress code for foreign visitors and residents, including fines for defaulters.

Legit.ng has compiled the types of outifts foreigners visiting Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait should avoid in public.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, 3 other countries announce dressing rules for foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

1. Saudi Arabia releases dress code for visitors

Saudi Arabia published a Public Decorum Charter outlining rules that all foreign visitors must follow while in the country

One of the more specific areas addressed in the charter is clothing. Female visitors are advised to avoid outfits that are revealing or shorter than the knee, while male visitors are similarly asked to avoid revealing clothing.

The charter also prohibits anyone from wearing items featuring images, symbols, or phrases that could be considered indecent.

2. UAE releases dress code for foreign employees

The UAE government published an official dress code outlining what foreign employees must wear while working in government agencies. Non-Emirati men are required to wear a formal suit with a necktie, while women must dress in modest, loose-fitting clothing.

UAE nationals are required to wear the country's traditional dress: men must appear in a kandura with ghutra and egal, while women are expected to wear a black abaya and shaila.

Beyond the prescribed attire, the code also sets out a list of prohibited items that apply to every member of staff, regardless of nationality. No employee is permitted to wear anything that could obscure their identity or make identification difficult.

3. Qatar announces clothing foreign visitors should avoid

Qatar has published guidance on what foreign visitors should and should not wear in public, reminding travellers that respecting local culture is part of the experience when visiting the Gulf nation.

The country's official tourism authority, Visit Qatar, laid out the expectations on its website under a dedicated travel tips section aimed at helping visitors navigate life there more comfortably.

According to the guidance, attitudes towards clothing in Qatar are broadly relaxed, but that does not mean anything goes. Both male and female visitors are expected to avoid overly revealing outfits when out in public.

4. Kuwait releases dress code for male employees

Kuwait authorities released a list of clothing items that male employees are prohibited from wearing in the workplace.

The banned items range from short trousers and T-shirts to sportswear and hats with inappropriate messages.

The traditional Dishdasha worn without the accompanying Ghutra and Egal also made the list of unacceptable work attire.

5. Oman names clothes visitors should avoid wearing

Oman's official dress code rules for visitors cover four specific clothing categories that could land travellers in trouble in public spaces.

The guidelines require that clothing covers the tops of arms and legs below the knee, with no visible underwear permitted in public areas.

Beachwear is restricted to tourist beaches and swimming pools, while cross-dressing carries a criminal penalty under Omani law.

Qatar announces greeting rules for visitors

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior published official guidelines outlining how men should conduct themselves when greeting women in the country.

The rules cover handshakes, standing etiquette, and the proper order of conversation when meeting someone for the first time.

Qatar also specified which hand residents and visitors must use when accepting drinks, eating, or passing items to others.

Source: Legit.ng