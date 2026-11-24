A Ghanaian father living in the UK launched a judicial review after the Home Office rejected multiple applications for his two sons to join him

The Home Office first questioned whether the children were his, then disputed their link to their deceased mother after that claim was dropped

The two boys have been living with relatives in Ghana's Ashanti region for over a year, attending a local boarding school without parental support

Two Ghanaian boys aged 11 and 12 have spent more than a year living with relatives in Ghana without either parent, after the UK Home Office repeatedly blocked applications for them to join their father in Northamptonshire.

Their father, a cleaning manager based in Corby, has filed a judicial review against the Home Office, arguing that civil servants made a series of "irrational" decisions that left his children without parental care.

A Ghanaian father in the UK pursues a judicial review after the Home Office repeatedly rejects applications for his two sons to join him. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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The boys' mother died of liver failure in 2019.

The man and his late wife were raising the two boys together in Ghana when she passed away.

He remarried a Ghanaian care worker and in December 2023 the couple relocated to the UK on a skilled worker visa and a dependant visa, intending to bring his sons over shortly afterwards.

The boys stayed behind with relatives and enrolled in a boarding school in the Ashanti region.

Home office questioned birth certificates and mother's identity

The department's first objection was that the birth certificates submitted with the visa applications were fraudulent.

After the Ghanaian authorities stepped in and helped clear that allegation, the Home Office raised a second objection: that the family had not done enough to prove the children's relationship to their deceased mother.

According to the Guardian, they said the shifting grounds for refusal had left his grieving sons in an increasingly difficult position.

"At first the Home Office tried to say that the children didn't belong to me and now they're trying to say that the children never belonged to their deceased mother," he said.

"I know the Home Office are trying to crack down on immigration but they're taking it out on children. They are vulnerable, they're grieving their mother, and they are currently facing life without their father, too."

Father says evidence was sufficient for approval

The man acknowledged that the Home Office has a duty to scrutinise visa applications but said the bar being applied to his case went beyond what was reasonable.

"No one is saying that [civil servants] shouldn't be doing their job but look at what I am faced with. If someone meets all the requirements and provides the evidence, there should be no reason to reject the application," he said.

The judicial review challenges the lawfulness of the decisions made so far and will seek to compel the department to reconsider the boys' applications.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom (UK) has scrapped its long-standing near-automatic settlement pathway for migrants, replacing it with a tiered system that links permanent residency to earnings, character, and contribution to the country.

Source: Legit.ng