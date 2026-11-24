Hong Kong authorities have confirmed a ban on importing alternative smoking products (ASPs) under the Import and Export Ordinance, Cap. 60

The ban covers four specific product types, including electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products, under the Smoking (Public Health) Ordinance

Limited exemptions exist for certain transit and transhipment scenarios, with a dedicated scheme governing registered operators

Hong Kong has confirmed a sweeping ban on the importation of alternative smoking products, identifying four categories of items that fall under the prohibition.

According to Hong Kong Customs and Excise, the restriction is enforced under the Import and Export Ordinance, Cap. 60, and covers any product classified as an alternative smoking product (ASP) under Part 2 of Schedule 7 of the Smoking (Public Health) Ordinance, Cap. 371.

Hong Kong mentions the illegal products foreigners cannot possess in public. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Types of banned alternative smoking products

The four product types that fall under the ASP definition are electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, herbal cigarettes, and anything designed as a component or accessory to an ASP device. The definition also extends to any substance or tobacco packaged specifically for use with an ASP device, meaning accessories and compatible consumables are equally covered by the ban.

The prohibition applies to all individuals and organisations seeking to bring these products into Hong Kong through standard import channels.

Hong Kong: When exemptions apply

Despite the broad import ban, Hong Kong Customs and Excise has outlined four specific scenarios in which the restriction does not apply. The ban is lifted for travellers passing through Hong Kong International Airport in transit without clearing immigration, for goods classified as articles in transit, for air transhipment cargo, and for specified intermodal transhipment cargo handled by a registered operator.

That final category is managed through the Alternative Smoking Product Transhipment Control Scheme (ATCS), administered by the Commissioner of Customs and Excise. Any person or company seeking to handle ASPs as intermodal transhipment cargo is required to submit a prior application for registration as an operator under the ATCS before any movement of such goods is permitted.

The exemptions are therefore narrow and procedural in nature, applying only to goods in transit rather than, those entering general circulation within Hong Kong.

In similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong listed 22 countries whose citizens qualify for special immigration facilitation.

Singapore: Items travellers must not bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Singapore announced the list of goods travellers are forbidden from bringing into the country, including chewing gum, certain tobacco products, weapons and controlled substances.

Some banned items may surprise visitors, and bringing them in could lead to serious consequences. Find out what Nigerian travellers and others should check before packing.

Source: Legit.ng