Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined specific dining and coffee etiquette rules that foreign visitors are expected to follow inside Qatari homes

The guidelines cover everything from how Arabic coffee must be served and received to the correct hand to use when eating

Foreign guests are also advised on how to signal fullness to their host and what to do when the meal ends at the residents' home

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a set of dining and hospitality rules that foreign visitors should observe when invited into a Qatari home.

The guideline covers everything from how coffee is poured to the correct way to finish a meal.

Qatar lists eating rules foreigners must follow when visiting residents' homes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Eating rules: Arabic coffee etiquette in Qatar

Arabic coffee, known locally as gahwa, holds a central place in Qatari hospitality. It is served from a traditional pot called a dallah and poured into a small, handleless cup called a finjaan, which is filled only to about a quarter of its capacity so the drink is not uncomfortably hot for the guest.

The host will always taste the coffee first before offering it to guests, and each person is served individually rather than having multiple cups poured at once onto a tray.

Guests should always receive and drink from the right hand. Returning the finjaan to the person serving signals that you want a refill. If you have had enough, the correct gesture is to gently shake or jiggle the cup from side to side, indicating you are satisfied.

Dining rules Qatari hosts expect guests to respect

Sitting on the floor to eat is entirely normal in a Qatari household and should not come as a surprise. It is also common for everyone at the gathering to eat from one large shared platter of machboos, a rice dish prepared with meat or chicken. Sharing a single dish is considered a meaningful gesture of togetherness.

If a host places food on your plate using their hands, there is no cause for concern, as hands are washed before meals. The act itself is a sign of warmth and an expression that the guest is valued. Food is typically eaten with the right hand only, though this may vary between households.

When full, guests are advised to leave a small amount of food on the plate rather than finishing everything. This signals to the host that the meal was generous and satisfying. At the close of the meal, saying "Alhamdulilah" aloud, meaning thanks and praise be to God, is the customary way to express gratitude.

After the meal, bukhoor, an aromatic incense, is passed around. Guests can hold their hands above the smoke and direct the scent towards themselves, a practice that helps remove the lingering smell of food.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng