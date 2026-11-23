Salone Across Borders is urging Nigerian entrepreneurs to explore Sierra Leone’s growing market and deepen regional trade and investment

Organisers say the initiative can help businesses navigate contacts, regulations and documentation, while raising awareness of visa-free travel opportunities

Supported by ValueJet and public institutions, the Abuja programme blends business networking with African culture and aims to become an annual event

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria and Sierra Leone are exploring fresh opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation, expand cross-border trade and attract investments as organisers of the Salone Across Borders initiative invite Nigerian entrepreneurs to tap into Sierra Leone's growing market.

The initiative, which brings together business leaders, investors and tourism operators, seeks to remove barriers to regional commerce while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs across West Africa.

Sierra Leone moves to deepen trade ties as economies grow

Source: UGC

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, November 23, 2026, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Salone Ltd, Esther Alberta Mattia, described Sierra Leone as a promising destination for Nigerian businesses seeking expansion beyond their domestic market.

Nigerian entrepreneurs urged to explore opportunities

Mattia said Nigerian traders were already making significant inroads into Sierra Leone's economy, particularly in textiles and other commercial activities.

She encouraged more entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the country, stressing that stronger business relationships could unlock investment, create jobs and deepen economic integration.

According to her, Salone Across Borders will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to establish business contacts, understand regulatory requirements and navigate documentation procedures when expanding into neighbouring countries.

Mattia also expressed concern that some Nigerians remained unaware of existing regional travel arrangements that allow them to visit Sierra Leone without obtaining visas.

She said greater awareness of these opportunities could encourage business travel, tourism and investment.

Sierra Leone seeks more Nigerian investors

Also speaking, Zainab Abdullahie, a representative of the Sierra Leone Nationals Association, described the country as an emerging investment destination with opportunities across multiple sectors.

Abdullahie, who disclosed that she had lived in Nigeria for approximately 35 years, encouraged prospective investors to seek guidance from the association when planning business ventures.

"It's a growing economy. We're looking for investors in every aspect," she said.

She added that the association could assist entrepreneurs with information on documentation and business establishment procedures.

ValueJet backs regional business expansion

Nigerian airline ValueJet also pledged support for the initiative, highlighting the importance of stronger connections between African markets.

The airline's Head of Commercial, Olukola Ogunbiyi, said the company supported efforts to bring businesses and communities closer while expanding economic opportunities.

Sierra Leone moves to deepen trade ties as economies grow Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

Mattia disclosed that the initiative had attracted support from Nigeria's Presidency, the National Council for Arts and Culture, and state governments, including Niger and Bauchi.

Beyond investment discussions, the Abuja programme showcases African fashion, music, cuisine and hospitality, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and business networking.

Organisers plan to make Salone Across Borders an annual event, with different African countries hosting future editions to promote regional trade, tourism and economic cooperation.

Nigerian entrepreneurs get fresh funding opportunity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has launched a new $275 million financing programme to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, with a focus on renewable energy and environmentally friendly technologies.

The initiative, known as the Development Bank of Nigeria Enterprise Lending for Transition and Adaptation Programme, is designed to help small businesses access affordable financing for investments in sustainable projects.

Source: Legit.ng