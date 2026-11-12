INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan addressed Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential election prospects on November 12, 2026

A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the ADC primary that produced Atiku as the party's flag bearer on November 5, 2026

The ADC has challenged the ruling, with its lawyer arguing the judgment did not expressly invalidate Atiku's candidacy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

London, United Kingdom - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, said the commission would be bound by any final court ruling on Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy if the former vice-president fails to secure a favourable decision in his ongoing legal battle.

Legit.ng reports that Amupitan made the clarification at the Chatham House on Thursday, November 12, 2026, responding to a direct question about whether Atiku would be permitted to contest the 2027 presidential election should the courts ultimately rule against him. The INEC chairman was clear that the commission would follow the decision of the courts, especially if the dispute reaches the Supreme Court.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan says the commission will abide by the court’s final decision on Atiku’s 2027 presidential eligibility. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Court nullifies ADC primary that produced Atiku

The question arose from a legal dispute surrounding how Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections.

On November 5, 2026, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and also reportedly invalidated the party's presidential primary through which Atiku was elected as its flagbearer. The suit was brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former national deputy chairman of the ADC, who challenged both the leadership structure of the party and the process that produced the candidacy.

ADC pushes back against ruling

The ADC has since moved to contest the judgment. The party's lawyer, Kalu Kalu, argued on Wednesday, November 11, that the court's ruling did not contain any express order invalidating Atiku's candidacy, suggesting the two issues should be treated separately.

Amupitan's comments indicate that INEC's position will ultimately be shaped by whatever decision the superior courts reach on the matter. If the case progresses to the Supreme Court and the ruling goes against Atiku, the electoral body would have no choice but to give effect to that judgment when processing candidacies for the 2027 general elections.

Watch INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan explain his position on Atiku’s eligibility for the 2027 presidential election in the X post below:

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng