Six prominent Nigerian billionaires lost an estimated N2.19 trillion in the market value of their listed shares within five trading sessions

They include Dangote, Otedola, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Wale Tinubu and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who all suffered losses

The losses followed a broader NGX market downturn that wiped out N3.35 trillion in market capitalisation between November 16 and 20, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Six prominent Nigerian investors, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, have recorded an estimated N2.19 trillion decline in the market value of their listed shareholdings within five trading sessions.

The decline followed a series of losses in stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) between November 16 and November 20, 2026, amid increased selling pressure in the equities market.

Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu, 3 Other Nigerian Billionaires Lose N2.19 Trillion in 5 Days

Source: UGC

Dangote accounted for the largest portion of the losses, mainly due to the sharp decline in Dangote Cement shares. Other affected investors included Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Wale Tinubu and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Dangote records biggest loss as cement shares fall

Dangote recorded an estimated net decline of N2.08 trillion in the value of his tracked investments across Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar and NASCON.

Dangote Cement led the decline after its share price dropped by 9.99%, from N1,469.90 on November 16 to N1,323 on November 20.

The fall reduced the market value of the combined 14.65 billion shares held by Dangote and Dangote Industries Limited in the cement manufacturer from N21.53 trillion to N19.38 trillion, representing a loss of approximately N2.15 trillion.

However, gains in Dangote Sugar helped cushion the impact. Its share price appreciated by 7.44%, rising from N65.15 to N70 during the period.

Consequently, the value of Dangote-linked holdings in the sugar manufacturer increased from N1.008 trillion to N1.083 trillion.

NASCON's share price remained unchanged at N167, leaving the value of the tracked investment unaffected.

Otedola, Ovia, Elumelu and Tinubu record losses

Otedola and Ovia jointly lost an estimated N77.69 billion in the market value of their tracked investments in First HoldCo and Zenith Bank.

First HoldCo's share price declined by 3.49%, from N109 to N105.20, reducing the value of Otedola's 12.05 billion shares from N1.31 trillion to approximately N1.27 trillion. This represented a loss of N45.79 billion.

Similarly, Ovia's 5.80 billion Zenith Bank shares shed N31.91 billion in value as the bank's stock fell by 4.74%, from N116 to N110.50.

Elumelu also recorded a N19.53 billion decline in his tracked investments in United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp.

UBA shares dropped by 5.32%, from N40.40 to N38.25, reducing the value of his linked holdings by N13.57 billion. Transcorp also lost 5.94%, falling from N32 to N30.10 and cutting the value of his tracked 3.14 billion shares by N5.96 billion.

Meanwhile, Tinubu's tracked 3.73 billion shares in Oando lost N8.21 billion in value following a 5.99% decline in the company's share price, from N36.70 to N34.50. His holdings fell from N136.97 billion to N128.76 billion.

Aig-Imoukhuede also recorded a N3.50 billion reduction in his tracked Access Holdings investment after its share price declined by 2.59%, from N27 to N26.30.

NGX market capitalisation drops by N3.35 trillion

The losses coincided with a broader downturn in the Nigerian equities market.

Data showed that the NGX's total market capitalisation declined from approximately N164.15 trillion on November 16 to N160.80 trillion on November 20, representing a reduction of N3.35 trillion.

Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu, 3 Other Nigerian Billionaires Lose N2.19 Trillion in 5 Days

Source: UGC

The NGX All-Share Index also shed approximately 2.04% during the five trading sessions, with Tuesday's trading accounting for a significant portion of the decline as investors lost N2.27 trillion in market value.

However, not all prominent investors recorded losses. Abdul Samad Rabiu's tracked investments in BUA Cement and BUA Foods remained valued at N22.54 trillion, while Mike Adenuga's stake in Conoil remained unchanged at N108.44 billion.

The N2.19 trillion decline reflects a reduction in the estimated market value of the investors' listed shareholdings, not actual cash losses from selling their investments.

Source: Legit.ng