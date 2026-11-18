2027 Election: Court Delivers Judgment in Kano NDC Primary Election Dispute
- A Federal High Court in Kano ruled on a suit challenging the NDC's nomination of singer Tijjani Hussaini Gandu for the 2027 Kano Municipal State Constituency election
- Plaintiff Aminu Isyaku Yusuf argued he bought nomination forms to contest the seat but the party submitted Gandu's name to INEC instead
- Justice Simon Amobeda dismissed the suit after considering arguments from Gandu's legal counsel, Badamasi Suleiman Gandu
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano State - A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has thrown out a legal challenge against the candidacy of Tijjani Hussaini Gandu, a prominent Kwankwasiyya political singer, for the 2027 Kano Municipal State Constituency election under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
As reported by Daily Trust, Justice Simon Amobeda delivered the ruling on Tuesday, November 17, dismissing a suit filed by Aminu Isyaku Yusuf, who had contested the validity of Gandu's nomination as the NDC's candidate for the State House of Assembly seat.
NDC aspirant challenges Kano Assembly candidacy
Yusuf told the court that he paid for the party's nomination forms with the intention of running for the Kano Municipal State Constituency, only to find that the NDC had forwarded Gandu's name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which then published it as the official candidate. He named the NDC and INEC as the second and third defendants, respectively.
He maintained that the nomination process was flawed and riddled with irregularities, and asked the court to order the party to replace Gandu's name on the INEC record with his own as the lawful NDC candidate for the constituency.
Court upholds Gandu's NDC candidacy
Justice Amobeda agreed with the arguments put forward by Gandu's counsel, Badamasi Suleiman Gandu, and dismissed the suit in its entirety, allowing Gandu's candidacy to remain intact.
With the ruling, Tijjani Gandu clears his first legal obstacle on the path to appearing on the ballot for the 2027 State House of Assembly election. Whether Yusuf will appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal within the legally permitted timeframe is yet to be seen.
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NDC loses ward chairmen to APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NDC lost five ward chairmen, its vice chairman, treasurer, and several other top officials to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, in a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The defectors, led by the NDC Vice Chairman in Bichi, Haladu Sa’adu, announced their decision during a visit to the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, at his office.
The delegation included the party’s treasurer, Mannir Umar; chairmen and secretaries of Waire, Danzabuwa, Kaukau, Muntsira, and Bichi wards; as well as women and youth leaders and other members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.