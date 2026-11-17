Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola questioned Peter Obi's leadership capacity following a controversy at an NDC town hall meeting in Lagos

The controversy centred on the singing of the former national anthem, 'Arise, O Compatriots', at an NDC event which Obi attended in Oregun, Lagos

Fashola cited Barack Obama's 2008 response to his pastor's remarks as a model of how true leaders should handle controversial actions by their supporters

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has raised doubts about the leadership qualities of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), over the former national anthem controversy at a recent NDC gathering in Lagos.

Speaking on Arise News on Tuesday, Fashola argued that genuine leaders must be willing to correct their supporters when those supporters act wrongly, and that any aspiring leader who fails to do so may be unable to protect other citizens from his own followers.

Fashola invokes the constitution

Fashola linked his argument to Section 24 of the 1999 Constitution, which spells out the duties of Nigerian citizens, including the obligation to respect national symbols. He said the provision was frequently overlooked by Nigerians who were quick to claim rights but slow to acknowledge responsibilities.

"Section 24 of our Constitution is one section I have been a champion of because it is the section that imposes duties on us. All of us always assert our rights, but very few people like to talk about that section," he said.

The former Minister of Works and Housing also pointed to the clause covering citizens' duties to declare income, pay taxes, and support law enforcement in combating crime.

To drive his point home, Fashola recalled how then-US Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama publicly distanced himself in 2008 from controversial statements made by his pastor, Reverend Jeremiah Wright, saying Obama's response showed the kind of moral authority that people seeking high office must maintain.

What happened at the NDC Lagos event

The controversy stems from an NDC town hall meeting held on Thursday, November 12, in the Oregun area of Lagos, which Obi attended alongside the party's Lagos State governorship candidate, Funso Doherty. Reports indicate that suspected political thugs stormed the venue carrying cutlasses, cudgels and stones, sending some participants fleeing before security personnel stepped in.

The event anchor subsequently led attendees in singing the old national anthem, "Arise, O Compatriots", with Obi visible in footage facing the crowd with both hands raised in the NDC's party symbol.

The NDC dismissed suggestions that the anthem choice was deliberate, saying it was a spontaneous act by some supporters rather than a decision taken by the party's leadership. Doherty also said in an interview that the current national anthem was eventually sung at the event.

Nigeria used "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" as its national anthem at independence in 1960 before switching to "Arise, O Compatriots" in 1978. President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill on May 29, 2024, restoring the original anthem after 46 years.

The incident drew criticism from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who accused Obi of disrespecting national symbols, while Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo described it as a sign of possible secessionist tendencies and gave NDC national leader Seriake Dickson 48 hours to clarify the party's stance.

Source: Legit.ng