Bamigbaye Quadri Gbolahan wrote the JAMB examination three times in pursuit of a University of Ibadan admission

The young man shared screenshots of his UTME scores from 2024, 2025, and 2026 on his TikTok page

His 2026 UTME result proved to be the turning point, earning him a spot at one of Nigeria's most competitive universities

Bamigbaye Quadri Gbolahan, a young Nigerian student, has finally secured admission to the University of Ibadan after sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination three consecutive times across three years.

He announced the milestone on his TikTok page under the handle oluwadare247, attaching screenshots of his UTME score history as proof of the journey he described as a "relentless pursuit" of his dream institution. The post drew significant attention online, resonating with many Nigerians who have experienced the pressure of repeated JAMB attempts.

University of Ibadan offers man admission to young boy three UTME attempts. Right image for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: TikTok/oluwadare247, OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan: Bamigbaye's UTME scores

Each time Bamigbaye sat the UTME, his score improved. The progression tells its own story:

- 2024: 189

- 2025: 247

- 2026: 271

His 2026 result of 271 was the highest he had ever recorded and was the score that ultimately opened the doors of the University of Ibadan to him.

University of Ibadan admits Bamigbaye

The University of Ibadan offered Bamigbaye a place to study Medical Laboratory Science, a course within one of Nigeria's most competitive and prestigious tertiary institutions.

In the caption of his TikTok post, @oluwadare247 described the determination that kept him going through three exam cycles.

"I had to take it thrice in my relentless pursuit of admission into the University of Ibadan," he wrote.

His story is a compelling example of persistence paying off, particularly within the context of Nigeria's intensely competitive university admissions process, where hundreds of thousands of candidates compete annually for limited places at top institutions.

Read the post he shared below:

Boy finally secures Medicine admission at UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had offered admission to a young man who made several attempts to secure a place to study Medicine and Surgery.

He shared his admission journey on Facebook, revealing that he scored 295 in his first UTME in 2020 but failed to gain admission because of his post-UTME result.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1711816-university-ibadan-offers-admission-boy-wrote-jamb-times-utme-score-trends/

Source: Legit.ng