Amedspor confirmed they will not allow Nigerian striker Gift Orban to leave the club when the January transfer window opens

Orban, on loan from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, has scored 10 goals and recorded five assists to lead the Turkish league scoring chart

The 10-goal milestone triggered a clause in his loan agreement that gives Amedspor the option to sign him permanently for €3 million

Amedspor have made clear they have no intention of letting Nigerian striker Gift Orban leave the club during the January transfer window, shutting down speculation linking him with a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahçe.

Orban arrived at Amedspor last summer on a season-long loan from German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and has since become one of the most exciting attackers in the Turkish second tier.

Amedspor have dismissed any possibility of Gift Orban leaving the club when the January transfer window opens. Photo by Ferda Demir

Source: Getty Images

According to data from Transfermarkt, the Nigerian forward has been in remarkable shape this season, netting 10 goals and contributing five assists to sit at the top of the league scoring charts.

His output has made him arguably the most important player at the club and a fan favourite since his arrival.

That 10-goal mark carried additional significance beyond personal milestones.

According to Afrik-Foot, a clause built into his loan agreement means Amedspor now have the right to make his transfer permanent for a fee of €3 million, a figure that looks like excellent value given the level of his performances.

Fenerbahçe eye Orban as Amedspor stand firm

Reports emerged in recent weeks that Fenerbahçe had been monitoring Orban's progress with a view to bringing him to the Super Lig in January.

The Istanbul club's interest is hardly surprising given the striker's goal-scoring record, but Amedspor have moved quickly to end any speculation.

The club have firmly dismissed any talk of a mid-season departure, making it plain that Orban will not be going anywhere before the season concludes.

For Amedspor, losing their top scorer halfway through the campaign would be a significant blow, and they appear determined not to allow that situation to arise regardless of the financial incentives on offer.

What comes next for the Nigerian striker

Orban's immediate future, then, appears settled.

He will remain at Amedspor for the rest of the current season as the club push forward in their campaign with their leading goalscorer fully available.

The bigger question surrounds what happens at the end of the season.

The purchase option of €3 million gives Amedspor a relatively straightforward path to signing Orban on a permanent basis should both parties agree, though Hoffenheim will also have a say in how his longer-term future unfolds.

Whether or not Amedspor choose to exercise that option, Orban's performances this season have already raised his profile considerably.

Fans react as Orban scores wonder goal

Legit.ng previously reported about Orban’s stunning goal and assist in Amedspor’s 3-2 win over Besiktas, which took his tally to seven goals and two assists in six league appearances.

Despite his red-hot form in Turkey, Orban was left out of Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers. Fans are now asking why the Super Eagles coach overlooked him.

Source: Legit.ng