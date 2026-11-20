President Bola Tinubu made a pointed remark about his 2027 opponents at Wole Olanipekun's book launch on Thursday, November 19

Tinubu said he would personally fund copies of Olanipekun's book to be sent to opposition figures

The president's comments appeared directed at Atiku Abubakar of the ADC and Peter Obi of the NDC

President Bola Tinubu took a jab at his main political rivals on Thursday, November 19, during the book launch of renowned lawyer Wole Olanipekun, telling the opposition to source their own legal representation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said he had already arranged for copies of Olanipekun's book to be delivered to opposition figures at no cost to them, adding that he would personally cover the bill.

President Bola Tinubu orders Wole Olanipekun's book for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"I've directed that Wole Olanipekun's book be delivered to my friends in the opposition. They don't have to pay for it. I'll fund it," the president said.

He then offered what he described as a piece of advice to those same rivals, warning them to make alternative legal arrangements before any future courtroom battles.

"I also offer them one piece of advice. If you ever find yourself in court again, please find your own Wole Olanipekun because this one here is already taken, booked, and ready for 2027," Tinubu added.

Who are Tinubu's 2027 rivals?

The remarks appeared aimed squarely at the two figures widely considered his biggest challengers in the 2027 presidential race: Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi, who is running on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Both Atiku and Obi have previously contested election results in court, making Tinubu's reference to legal battles particularly pointed.

Wole Olanipekun is one of Nigeria's most prominent lawyers and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. By publicly claiming him as part of his 2027 preparation, Tinubu appeared to send a signal to the opposition about his confidence heading into the next election cycle.

See the video of Tinubu's address on X here:

Tinubu confers national honour on Wole Olanipekun

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu announced a rare national honour for Chief Wole Olanipekun, one of Nigeria's most prominent legal figures.

The honour was revealed at the launch of a six-volume book marking Olanipekun's 75th birthday and 50 years at the bar.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga broke the news via Twitter on Thursday, November 19.

Source: Legit.ng