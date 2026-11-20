Some YEIDEP applicants reportedly received UBA SMS notifications asking them to collect debit cards

Applicants should verify messages through official bank channels and confirm card collection requirements before visiting a branch

Receiving a card does not confirm grant eligibility or payment; beneficiaries should never share PINs or one-time passwords

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Some Nigerians registered under the Federal Government's Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) have reportedly received new instructions concerning their bank accounts.

The development follows reports that United Bank for Africa (UBA) sent text messages to certain account holders on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, asking them to collect their debit cards.

Key things YEIDEP beneficiaries must know as UBA reportedly begins sending SMS to beneficiaries. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The notifications have attracted attention among applicants awaiting financial assistance under the empowerment programme.

However, recipients have been advised to verify the messages before taking further action.

How to confirm your UBA notification

Applicants who receive a YEIDEP card collection SMS should first establish whether the message genuinely originated from UBA.

They can contact the bank through its official customer service channels or visit a recognised branch for clarification.

Recipients should avoid calling unfamiliar telephone numbers or following suspicious links contained in unexpected messages.

Once the notification has been verified, applicants can confirm which branch to visit and whether their debit cards are ready.

Documents beneficiaries may need

Applicants visiting UBA for card collection should carry their SMS notifications, account details and valid identification.

National Identification Number (NIN) details may also be useful for identity verification.

However, documentation requirements may differ, making it important to confirm the bank's instructions before travelling.

Applicants should also ask whether their accounts are fully operational and whether additional verification is required.

They may request confirmation of their account balances to establish whether any funds have been credited.

What if you have not received an SMS?

Applicants who opened YEIDEP accounts through UBA but have not received notifications should not automatically conclude that they have been excluded.

Available reports do not establish that messages have been sent to every account holder, according to a report by MSME Africa.

Those awaiting updates can contact UBA through official channels to determine whether their cards have been issued.

Participants registered through Fidelity, Access, Keystone or other participating banks should seek information directly from their respective institutions.

FG begins N500,000 YEIDEP grant disbursement as UBA reportedly sends messages to beneficiaries. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Important warning about grant payments

Applicants should remember that collecting an ATM card does not establish eligibility for the proposed financial support of ₦50,000 to ₦500,000.

There is also no independently verified nationwide payment announcement accompanying the reported messages.

Beneficiaries should never disclose their ATM PINs, passwords or one-time passwords to anyone promising to facilitate card collection or grant payments.

N50k grant: 3 types of SMS beneficiaries may receive

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians awaiting the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant have been advised to pay attention to the different text message notifications associated with the payment process.

The programme, designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households facing rising living costs, uses digital payment providers to communicate with selected beneficiaries and facilitate disbursements.

Source: Legit.ng