Eligible travellers can apply for an Iraq eVisa online by selecting their preferred visa type and submitting the required documents

Applicants must upload a passport biopage scan, a personal photo, and proof of accommodation as part of the process

Approved Iraq eVisa applications are delivered by email and must be printed out before travelling to Iraq

Travellers who are eligible for an Iraq electronic visa can complete the entire application process online, without visiting an embassy or consulate in person.

The process begins when an applicant selects the type of eVisa they need, fills in their personal details accurately, and chooses a processing speed that suits their travel timeline.

Apply for an Iraq eVisa online by selecting the right visa type and submitting the required supporting documents. Photo credit: AndrewHarnik/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Iraq offers different processing options, so applicants should factor their departure date into this choice before submitting.

Documents required for the Iraq eVisa

Once the application form is complete, applicants must upload three key supporting documents: a scanned copy of their passport biopage, a recent photograph of themselves, and a document confirming their accommodation arrangements in Iraq.

All uploads must be clear and legible to avoid delays during review.

After the documents are submitted, the applicant proceeds to the payment stage.

The Iraq eVisa fee can be paid using a valid credit or debit card. Applicants should ensure their card details are correct before completing the transaction, as errors at this stage can slow down processing.

Receiving and using the Iraq eVisa

Once the application has been reviewed and approved, the eVisa is sent directly to the applicant's email address.

Travellers are advised to print out a physical copy of the approved eVisa to present upon arrival in Iraq, as authorities at entry points may require a hard copy rather than a digital version on a device.

The full process is designed to be completed within minutes for straightforward applications, though actual processing time will depend on the speed option selected and the volume of applications being handled at the time.

Iraqi security forces arrest politicians and senior officials

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iraqi security forces arrested politicians, lawmakers and senior government officials early on Sunday, in what sources described as the start of a broader anti-corruption campaign ordered by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Source: Legit.ng