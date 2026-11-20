The Pan African Working Group said the NNPC-CBN financial pact could unlock investment and strengthen forex management in Nigeria's energy sector

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the CBN headquarters in Abuja, covering export proceeds, domestic payments and project financing

The Pan African Working Group raised concerns about whether the agreement would produce measurable outcomes rather than remain an unfulfilled institutional commitment

Abuja, FCT - The Pan African Working Group has said the financial partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could unlock investment, strengthen foreign exchange management and accelerate growth in the country's oil and gas sector.

The group described the agreement as a meaningful shift towards a more coordinated financial framework for Nigeria's energy sector, one capable of clearing long-standing obstacles in oil revenue management and major project financing.

NNPC Limited GCEO Bashir Bayo Ojulari and CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions. Photo: @nnpclimited

Source: Twitter

In a statement on Friday, November 20, Dr Apiang Lumumba, Executive Director of the Pan African Working Group, said the country's energy sector could not reach its full potential while financial transactions, foreign exchange management and project financing remained disconnected from each other.

"The significance of this agreement goes beyond the formal relationship between two major public institutions. It addresses a fundamental weakness in the way energy and finance have interacted in Nigeria. A national oil company cannot be expected to expand production, develop infrastructure and attract serious investment if its financial operations are not properly coordinated with the country's monetary framework," Lumumba said.

He also praised NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bashir Bayo Ojulari:

"Ojulari deserves commendation for recognising this challenge and taking steps to establish a more predictable and commercially focused system."

What the NNPC-CBN Deal Covers

The two institutions signed the memorandum of understanding at the CBN's headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 18. The agreement provides a framework for cooperation on financial management, foreign exchange transactions, export proceeds, domestic payments and energy project financing. It also seeks to strengthen NNPC's ability to raise capital against its assets and balance sheet, moving beyond conventional funding arrangements.

The group said this could be critical to NNPC's goal of raising crude oil production from about 1.8 million barrels per day to three million barrels per day, a target that would require major investment in exploration, production infrastructure, technology and security.

"The three-million-barrel production ambition must be backed by the financial capacity to deliver it. Investors need confidence in the management of revenues, the movement of funds and the financial integrity of the institutions responsible for executing projects. This partnership creates an opportunity to address those concerns and improve NNPC's ability to mobilise capital for production growth," the group's statement said.

Group Calls for Accountability Mechanisms

The Pan African Working Group also welcomed plans to set up joint working groups, implementation timelines and oversight mechanisms to monitor the agreement, saying these would be essential to ensuring the MoU produced clear results rather than becoming another institutional commitment without follow-through.

Lumumba urged both NNPC and the CBN to sustain the momentum behind the deal, adding that its success should be measured by improved investment flows, more efficient project financing and stronger production numbers. He said the partnership offered a chance to show how public institutions working together could support economic stability and reinforce Nigeria's standing as an energy investment destination.

NNPC Gets Approval to Build New Refinery

In another development, the NNPC Ltd. has taken a significant step towards establishing another refinery in Nigeria after securing a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Edo state.

The development represents progress in the company's efforts to expand domestic refining capacity, reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products and strengthen energy security.

Source: Legit.ng