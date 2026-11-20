Jose Mourinho abruptly ended a Real Madrid pre-match press conference after reporters pushed him on unrelated topics

Journalists repeatedly pressed Mourinho on the possible signing of JJ Gabriel and Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement

Real Madrid can draw level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga if they beat Celta Vigo in their next match

Jose Mourinho brought a Real Madrid press conference to a sharp halt ahead of the club's fixture against Celta Vigo, refusing to field questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement and walking out before journalists could press further.

The abrupt ending came after a session dominated by topics unrelated to football on the pitch. A break in the domestic and European calendar for international fixtures had shifted attention away from Real Madrid's strong run of form, leaving Mourinho to field a string of questions about club business and former players.

Jose Mourinho walked out of Real Madrid press conference ahead of Celta Vigo clash. Photo by Alberto Gardin.

Source: Getty Images

One of the most persistent lines of questioning concerned JJ Gabriel, who recently parted ways with Manchester United and has been linked with a move to Madrid.

Mourinho refused to engage meaningfully with the speculation, drawing a firm line between his current squad and players outside the club.

"I have a connection with my players. I have a connection with the players I work with," he said via Gazeta Express.

"Every day I have a relationship with the players I have available. I have no relationship with the players who don't work with me."

His repeated deflections on the Gabriel question prompted the journalists to shift direction entirely, raising the subject of Ronaldo and his decision to step back from the Portuguese national team. That proved to be the final straw.

Mourinho walks out of press conference

Rather than respond, Mourinho opted to close the session on the spot. His parting words left little room for interpretation.

"No, no, no, no, no," he said. "As a Portuguese, the only thing I will say is that I want Portugal to keep winning. For the rest, I wash my hands and don't speak. Thank you."

The manner of his exit drew attention given the timing. Real Madrid have been in impressive form heading into the Celta Vigo match, winning eight consecutive games across all competitions. Those victories include a win in El Clásico, a Champions League result against Leipzig, and another against AEK Athens.

A win over Celta Vigo would take Madrid level on points with Barcelona at the summit of the La Liga table, before the Catalan side play Villarreal on Sunday, as noted by FotMob.

Mourinho boycotted press conference

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho boycotted the post-match press conference after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal in October.

The manager, who was shown a yellow card, refused to speak over fears of a ban if he shared his thoughts following Vinicius Jr’s red card.

Source: Legit.ng