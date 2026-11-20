Victoria Igboanugo, a Food Science and Technology graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, wrote JAMB four times before finally securing admission to her course

Victoria worked as a house cleaner throughout her studies to pay her own bills, once cleaning an apartment the night before an exam she had not yet prepared for

Despite battling ulcers and financial hardship across five years, Victoria completed 88 courses over 10 semesters without a single carryover

Victoria Oluebube Igboanugo, a Food Science and Technology graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has taken social media by storm after sharing the story behind her First Class Honours degree and double best-graduating-student award for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Writing on LinkedIn in November 2026, Victoria, who goes by the name VicsClarissa online, announced that she emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of both the Faculty of Agriculture and the Department of Food Science and Technology.

UNIZIK graduate who wrote UTME 4 times emerges best in faculty. Photo: LinkedIn/ Victoria Igboanugo

Source: UGC

The achievement came after five years of studying, completing 88 courses across 10 semesters without a single carryover or academic shortcut.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University graduate wrote UTME 4 times

The journey to that result was anything but straightforward. Victoria sat the JAMB examination four times, averaging a score of 240 across all attempts, before she was finally admitted into the course. She had originally hoped to study medicine and had to redirect her ambitions entirely before eventually finding her footing in Food Science and Technology.

Once on campus, financial pressure became a constant companion. To cover her own upkeep, she took on house-cleaning jobs while balancing her studies. She recalled one particularly difficult moment when she was still recovering from illness but accepted a cleaning contract for a two-bedroom apartment the night before an examination she had not yet studied for. Unable to afford to turn down the work, she prayed for the strength to read afterwards and did exactly that.

Ill health was another obstacle she carried for much of her time in school. Victoria wrote that she fell sick repeatedly and suffered from ulcers for years, a condition she said was finally healed in 2024 following a personal decision to commit her life to Christ.

UNIZIK first-class graduate shares experience

Reflecting on her results, Victoria was deliberate in pointing out that she did not achieve what she did through academic discipline alone.

She referenced popular content creator Enioluwa's widely shared advice that reading every night leads to a first-class, then offered her own version: that consistency in studying, combined with faith, was the fuller picture.

She also revealed that she had been holding this specific dream since secondary school, where she graduated without receiving any award or recognition. She quietly resolved then that she would one day stand as her university's best graduating student, wrote it in her journal, and prayed over it for ten years.

Nigerians online have responded warmly to her story since the LinkedIn post began circulating.

Joyce Enyie said:

"Congratulations Vicsclarissa 🤗🎉 This is JoJo on X, we met during Solana summit in my state #SheFi. Nice connecting with you here."

Ayebatari Dienagha said:

"God is good! Congratulations to you!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng