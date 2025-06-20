President Bola Tinubu’s speech was briefly interrupted in Kaduna on Thursday when a man attempted to break protocol and tried to approach him

The unidentified man attempted to breach his security but how Tinubu addressed the matter earned him praises on the social media platform X

Tinubu appeared momentarily surprised but quickly regained composure as members of his security detail swiftly intervened, restraining the intruder before he could get any closer

Kaduna state - On Thursday, June 19, a yet-to-be-identified man attempted to breach the security perimeter around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during an official visit to Kaduna state.

Man breaches protocol, tried to approach President Tinubu while delivering his speech in Kaduna state in trending video. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

The President was in Kaduna to commission several projects executed by Governor Uba Sani’s administration when the incident occurred.

The man reportedly attempted to approach the president while he was delivering his speech, prompting a brief pause from Tinubu, who appeared momentarily surprised.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, June 20, members of the president’s security detail quickly intervened, restraining the intruder before he could get any closer.

However, in a calm response to the incident, President Tinubu said to to his security details, “Leave him alone,” before continuing his speech without further interruption.

Reacting to the incident in a post on X.com, Tinubu’s senior special assistant on digital/new media, Otega Ogra, praised the professionalism of the security personnel who managed the situation.

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated key projects initiated by Governor Uba Sani in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

“Handled with utmost professionalism by secret service agents without any disruption to Mr President’s speech or the event,” Ogra wrote.

“FYI, Mr President is protected by some of the finest, well-trained and most professional officers and agents from our internal security, intelligence, and military institutions,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man attempts to approach Tinubu in Kaduna

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the Punch and reacted to the video on the comment section on X. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@olaofcroccity tweeted:

"Baba sef don panic."

@jimoh5541713 tweeted:

"He shocked president gan."

@HoneyHood15

"I love the way Our Able president handles that matter."

Read more about Tinubu here:

Reactions as Tinubu commissions projects in Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated key projects in Kaduna state carried out by the leadership of Governor Uba Sani under the Renewed Hope Agenda initiative.

Tinubu commissioned the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development at Riga Chukun, a 300-bed Specialist Hospital at Millennium Square and 100 CNG buses.

The presidency confirmed this in a statement that has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media X.

