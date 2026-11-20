Saudi Arabia outlined strict rules on who bears the cost of deporting expatriates who break the country's labour and residency laws

The rules cover foreign workers on Hajj, Umrah, and visit visas who are caught working illegally in the kingdom

Any deported expatriate faces a ban from re-entering Saudi Arabia for a period set by the Minister of Interior

Saudi Arabia has laid out the conditions under which foreign workers can be deported from the kingdom, detailing who is responsible for covering the cost of removal depending on how the expatriate entered the country and who they work for.

Under Article 2 of the rules governing expatriates who violate regulations, the cost of deportation falls primarily on the employer who brought the worker into Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict deportation rules, making employers, sponsors, or expatriates responsible for deportation costs when labour and residency laws are violated. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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However, if the worker abandoned their job and the employer filed a report within the required timeframe, the employer is relieved of that financial burden. In that case, the cost shifts to whoever the worker was found working for at the time of the violation.

Who pays for deportation

For self-employed expatriates who violate the rules, the deportation cost is their own responsibility.

If the individual cannot afford to purchase an air ticket, the Saudi government covers the expense, with funds set aside specifically for this purpose.

Expatriates who entered the kingdom on Hajj, Umrah, or any type of visit visa and are found working illegally face a different set of rules.

In such cases, the person who employed them bears the deportation cost. If the worker is self-employed, they pay for their own removal.

Where neither applies, the responsibility falls on the company, institution, or individual who facilitated their entry into Saudi Arabia, or on the carrier or agent involved in bringing them into the country.

Re-entry ban after deportation

Article 8 of the regulations states that any expatriate who is deported from Saudi Arabia is automatically barred from returning to the kingdom.

The length of that ban and the procedures governing it are determined through regulations issued by decision of the Minister of Interior.

The rules apply broadly to all categories of foreign nationals caught violating Saudi Arabia's labour and residency laws, regardless of their profession or the nature of their employment arrangement.

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Source: Legit.ng