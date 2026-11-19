A video circulating on November 19, 2026, showed Davido and his wife Chioma dining with Seyi Tinubu at a restaurant in Abuja

The outing reignited debate about Davido's past criticisms of government policies and his continued friendship with the president's son

Nigerians flooded social media with divided reactions, with some calling out celebrity hypocrisy and others defending the longstanding friendship

A video making the rounds on X and Instagram on November 19, 2026, showed Afrobeats star Davido sharing a meal with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, at an Abuja restaurant.

Davido's wife, Chioma, was also present at what appeared to be a low-key amala hangout, with the trio seen relaxed, smiling and chatting freely alongside another companion.

Davido's latest link-up with Seyi Tinubu gets Nigerians talking as video from Abuja eatery circulates. Photo: davido/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

This was far from the first time the singer and the president's son were photographed together.

The two men have maintained a personal friendship for several years, and Davido has previously gone on record to describe his relationship with Seyi Tinubu as longstanding and unconnected to politics.

He has also stated that he raises concerns about national issues, including insecurity, directly with Seyi Tinubu, both by phone and face-to-face, while distancing himself from any pro-government affiliations.

None of that history, however, was enough to shield the latest outing from scrutiny online.

Watch Davido's moment with Seyi Tinubu in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's link-up with Seyi Tinubu

The video and accompanying images triggered a fresh wave of debate, with many Nigerians pointing to what they see as a contradiction between Davido's past vocal criticisms of government policies and his closeness to the president's inner circle.

Here are some of the reactions:

b_efele wrote:

"There are a lot of lessons to learn from this post, and the fingers in the picture speak volumes. This picture will go a long way because Davido is in it, and the message is already clear. No worries, Nigerians need to tighten their belts and understand one thing: nobody will fight your battles for you. Stand up for yourself!"

alade______ commented:

"But you see inec chairman with apc leader you dey criticize am okayyy ooo😂"

wiviiina said:

"ST wan put Davido for talk! Which one be 4+4 again😭😅"

hzaynabou replied:

"He didn't 4+4 and don't forget they've been friends for a long time"

onoge007 wrote:

"Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are"

@Ade_and_wale argued:

"Olamide, Phyno and Seyi Vibez linked up with Seyi tinubu recently una no talk, now una dey curse Davido."

@mrstev13 added:

"VDM did not lie , he saw it and spoke about it , VDM ✊✊✊✊"

Davido and Seyi Tinubu's meeting fresh reactions

Source: Original

Moment Davido greeted his Uncle and dignitaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was among the notable guests at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Davido caught attention after prostrating to greet his uncle, Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event.

A video capturing the respectful gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions online as fans praised Davido for his humility and respect for elders.

Source: Legit.ng