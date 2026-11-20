Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Bukayo Saka's quad tear is an eight-week injury, with the winger currently four weeks into his recovery

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi also picked up a hamstring injury on international duty, ruling him out for several weeks

William Saliba is set to return to Arsenal's matchday squad for the first time this season ahead of the Newcastle trip

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given a fresh update on Bukayo Saka's injury, confirming the England winger is still roughly four weeks away from returning to first-team action.

Saka has been sidelined since October, when he suffered a quad tear during Arsenal's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw against Bayern Munich.

Bukayo Saka remains sidelined due to injury. Photo by Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

He missed England's November international break as a result, and Arteta has now put a clearer timeline on his return.

Arteta's update on Saka

Speaking at the pre-match conference via arsenal.com, the manager confirmed that the winger faces more time on the sidelines.

"So we had another test, he's evolving really well, but it looks like it's going to be an eight-week injury, more or less, I think he's four at the moment, so it's still a while for him to be back with the team," Arteta said.

As noted by Football London, the Saka update was not the only concern Arteta addressed. Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi also picked up a knock while away on international duty and will miss the Gunners' upcoming fixture.

Arteta said initial signs after the game were not alarming, but a scan revealed a hamstring problem.

"He's out. Unfortunately, he has a slight problem in his hamstring. He wasn't too concerned to be fair after the game, but after the MRI scans, it showed that there is an injury there and he's going to be out for a few weeks," he added.

Amid the injury concerns, Arsenal received a significant boost with William Saliba declared fit to feature in the matchday squad for the first time this season. The French defender had been out with an injury sustained at the World Cup.

Arsenal travel to Newcastle's St James' Park as title favourites, and a victory would extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they look to defend their championship.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner ahead of matchday 11 matches in the top-flight.

Arsenal remains the overwhelming favourite to win the title, with an almost 75% chance, three times the chances of the other teams combined.

Source: Legit.ng