An APC support group called Asiwaju Kano for Asiwaju Jagaban was inaugurated in Kano state to mobilise votes for Tinubu's re-election bid

The group installed coordinators across all 44 local government areas of Kano state as part of its grassroots outreach plan

The initiative focuses specifically on non-indigenes living in Kano, with Hon. Leke Abejide named as the group's leader

Kano - An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group has been formally inaugurated in Kano State, with coordinators deployed across all 44 local government areas to begin mobilising votes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, Asiwaju Kano for Asiwaju Jagaban (AKA), is led by Hon. Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives representing Yagba East and Yagba West Federal Constituency in Kogi State. Its primary focus is non-indigenes residing across Kano State, with an ambition to deliver at least 1.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election, as well as for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other APC candidates.

Hon. Leke Abejide, leader of Asiwaju Kano for Asiwaju Jagaban (AKA), and others, during the group's inauguration in Kano state. Photo: Leke Abejide

Source: UGC

Kano 2027: AKA's Mobilisation Strategy

At the inauguration ceremony held in Kano, the chairman of the AKA Planning Committee, Hon. Ekundayo Emmanuel, spelt out the group's mandate.

"Today, we are inaugurating coordinators across all 44 local government areas. Our responsibility is to mobilise at least one million five hundred thousand votes from non-indigenes residing across Kano State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our esteemed governor and leader, the people's governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida Gida, as well as all APC candidates in the state," he said.

Emmanuel added that the group was set up to advance the political vision of both Tinubu and Governor Yusuf, noting that structures were being put in place to meet the mobilisation target.

2027 Elections: Abejide's Ties to Kano Highlighted

The Kano state coordinator of AKA, Hon. Seyi Olorunsola, drew attention to Abejide's history with Kano, describing the state as his place of origin and commending his humanitarian work there. According to Olorunsola, Abejide recently empowered more than 300,000 people in Kano, including close to 5,000 widows, with each beneficiary receiving N50,000, bags of rice, and wrappers.

Olorunsola argued that Abejide's decision to return and invest in Kano communities stood in contrast to other politicians who had benefited from their connections to the state without giving back.

The chairman of the Yoruba Community in Kano, Olajide Johnson Ogunleye, speaking on behalf of Yoruba members and other ethnic groups, called on attendees to treat the mobilisation drive as a collective obligation.

"It is a duty and a call to action for every one of us to ensure that this vision becomes achievable. We must all see it as a task before us. We know the vision, and it is now time for each of us to communicate it to the people around us," he said.

The special adviser to Governor Yusuf on Information and Communication Technology, Yusuf Sharada, also addressed the gathering, saying the Kano state government views everyone living within its borders as a citizen regardless of ethnic or state origin, and urged residents to keep contributing to the state's growth.

An APC support group led by Leke Abejide targets 1.5 million votes for Tinubu and other candidates in 2027. Photo: Leke Abejide

Source: UGC

Yahaya Bello Vows to Spend 2 Weeks in Kano for Tinubu's Re-election

In a related development, Former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has declared his intention to personally relocate to Kano state for two weeks to campaign for President Tinubu and Kano governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bello urged Yoruba and other non-indigenous communities to rally behind the APC and its candidates.

Source: Legit.ng