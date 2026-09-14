Suspected armed bandits launched a large-scale attack on a Joint Security Task Force base along the Igbeti axis in Oyo State

The attackers set fire to a patrol van and a block within the security base, arriving in large numbers with powerful weapons

Security sources say the bandits were suspected of trying to overrun the post and seize weapons belonging to personnel stationed there

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Suspected armed bandits stormed the base of Operation Burst, a Joint Security Task Force, along the Igbeti axis in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State on Sunday, September 13, setting a patrol van and part of the facility ablaze.

As reported by The Punch, a security operative, who asked not to be named, confirmed the incident but offered limited details.

Suspected bandits attacked an Operation Burst base in Igbeti, Oyo State, setting a patrol van and part of the facility ablaze.

Source: Original

The source said:

"A patrol van was set ablaze, but what happened thereafter I cannot say.

"The suspected bandits stormed the base in large numbers, but their efforts to dislodge the personnel on the ground were thwarted. The command mobilised personnel from sister agencies to ward off the attack. The suspects fled the scene."

Oyo: What happened during the attack

A separate source with knowledge of the incident gave a fuller account of events. According to this source, the attackers opened fire on security personnel using what were described as powerful weapons before attempting to overwhelm the post entirely.

"Preliminary inquiries revealed that the bandits allegedly stormed the base in large numbers and opened fire on security personnel with what was described as powerful weapons.

"The attackers were also suspected of attempting to overrun the security post, kill the personnel stationed there and cart away their weapons," the source said.

The source added that the task force had since widened its search in the area to track down and arrest those responsible.

Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo State and other parts of Southwest Nigeria face growing security concerns following some attacks by terrorists. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Southwest Nigeria faces security threat

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have unsettled parts of south-western Nigeria in recent months. Armed groups have carried out kidnappings across the region, with some victims later killed by their captors.

In May 2026, insurgents invaded schools in the region and abducted dozens of pupils, teachers, and a principal. Following a coordinated rescue operation involving multiple security agencies, all the abducted victims were freed on July 10, 2026.

Residents across south-western Nigeria have grown increasingly anxious about the deteriorating security situation, which many fear threatens the relative stability the region has historically enjoyed.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria

Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and terrorists abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng