ACC Attah John Onoja received the Exemplary Leadership Award from the Association of Corporate Online Editors at a ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, November 19

Onoja disclosed that mining revenue rose from about N6 billion annually before the Mining Marshals' intervention to N101 billion in under two and a half years

The Mining Marshals commander raised concern over alleged efforts by vested interests to undermine the operation using judicial technicalities and media campaigns

Abuja, FCT - The Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, has received the Exemplary Leadership Award from the Association of Corporate Online Editors (ACOE) for his contributions to the campaign against illegal mining in Nigeria.

Onoja accepted the honour on Thursday, November 19, at the ACOE 2026 Annual Lecture and Awards, held at the Army Resource Centre in Abuja, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng. He also delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, MNI. The event drew heads of government agencies, security institutions, parastatals, media executives, and other stakeholders.

Mining Marshals commander Attah John Onoja speaks on the crackdown on illegal mining and the operation's achievements in Nigeria. Photo: Attah John Onoja

Source: UGC

Dedicating the award to Prof. Audi, whom he credited with the vision driving the Mining Marshals' operations, Onoja also acknowledged the Ministers of Solid Minerals Development and Interior, Dr Dele Alake and Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for their backing of the national campaign. He extended the recognition to media practitioners he described as being guided by genuine patriotism, as well as to officers and men of the Mining Marshals for their commitment under difficult conditions.

Mining Marshals' Key Achievements

Onoja said the operation, launched about two and a half years ago, had arrested at least 850 suspected illegal mining operators since its inception. He added that the enforcement approach had deliberately favoured compliance over confrontation, combining community engagement, public sensitisation, and stakeholder collaboration rather than relying primarily on force.

He said the results were visible in the revenue figures. Mining income grew from roughly N6 billion per year before the intervention to N37 billion within a year, and has since reached N101 billion in under two and a half years. Onoja noted the figures could be higher if all stakeholders worked together to close the gaps that illegal operators continue to exploit.

The commander also confirmed that the Mining Marshals had secured convictions in some cases, with more expected before the end of the year pending the conclusion of ongoing court proceedings.

Mining Marshals Boss Calls for Fair Media Coverage

Onoja raised concern about what he called fifth columnists and vested interests allegedly using judicial technicalities, institutional distractions, and paid media to frustrate the operation. He questioned why some government institutions appeared to be deployed against the Mining Marshals, warning that such interference could weaken the broader national effort.

Addressing journalists directly, he appealed for fairness and objectivity in covering the Mining Marshals, urging newsrooms to verify claims independently and allow all parties a fair hearing before drawing conclusions.

He pledged that the operation would supply relevant documents and clarifications to media organisations whenever requested, within legal and ethical limits, and stressed that transparency was central to maintaining public confidence in the initiative.

Onoja closed by urging media practitioners, security agencies, and government institutions to recognise their shared responsibility in protecting Nigeria's economic future, saying posterity would judge them all by how well they served the nation during their time in office.

Onoja Makes Case for Nigeria’s Mineral Wealth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Onoja called on Nigeria to adopt what he described as "Strategic Resource Nationalism" as a way to build a stronger economy and reduce the country's long-standing dependence on crude oil.

He made the call on Thursday, October 1, while delivering a keynote address at the 4th Nigerian Nation Builders Annual Conference in Abuja.

The Mining Marshals commander told participants that Nigeria holds more than 44 commercially viable solid minerals across more than 500 locations in every geopolitical zone, yet the sector has historically contributed only marginally to the nation's Gross Domestic Product. He argued that this gap presents a major opportunity for economic diversification, job creation and industrialisation if the resources are properly harnessed.

Source: Legit.ng