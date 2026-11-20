The Coalition of West African Journalists appealed to the ADC leadership to settle outstanding professional fees owed to lawyers handling more than 200 of its cases

COWAJ raised concerns that some of the unpaid lawyers are themselves members of the ADC leadership, occupying sensitive positions within the party

The appeal came weeks after the ADC faced separate allegations that secretariat workers went months without receiving their salaries

The Coalition of West African Journalists (COWAJ) has called on the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to pay lawyers who have been representing the party in over 200 legal cases since its primaries in June, warning that continued inaction could cause serious damage to the party's reputation.

COWAJ Executive Director Rotimi Sulyman said the lawyers had committed their time, expertise and resources to defending the party's interests in court, yet had not received payment for their professional services.

"Those handling these cases are not doing the party a favour simply because they are members or leaders of the ADC. They are professionals who have committed their time, expertise and resources to defending the party's interests. They deserve to be paid," Sulyman said.

ADC lawyers also hold party positions

COWAJ said one of the most troubling aspects of the situation is that several of the affected lawyers hold positions within the ADC's own leadership structure. The organisation described this as raising "serious questions about the party's commitment to the welfare of those who have continued to defend its interests in court."

In a statement, COWAJ said: "It is unacceptable for a political party to expect its lawyers to shoulder such an enormous legal responsibility without adequately remunerating them. Lawyers, regardless of their political affiliation or position within the party, deserve to be treated with dignity and their professional services should not be taken for granted."

Growing concerns over ADC's internal finances

Sulyman described the development as particularly unfortunate given the volume of legal challenges the party currently faces and its ambition to serve as a credible opposition going into the 2027 general elections.

COWAJ also pointed out that the issue follows earlier reports that ADC secretariat workers had gone for months without pay before the matter was made public. The organisation warned that the party's handling of these financial obligations was beginning to raise doubts about its internal administration and financial discipline.

Sulyman urged the party to treat the lawyers' unpaid fees as an urgent concern before it becomes another public controversy.

"We are therefore appealing to the party leadership, particularly those at the highest levels, to demonstrate responsibility by settling the outstanding professional fees and reaching an understanding with the affected lawyers," he said.

COWAJ stressed that the lawyers are key stakeholders whose work is critical to the party's survival at a time when its political future is being contested across multiple courts.

Source: Legit.ng