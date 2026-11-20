Gospel singer Tope Alabi has shared how Bishop David Oyedepo once questioned her choice of outfit during a visit to Canaanland

The singer said she wore tight denim trousers and a short blouse before the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide advised her to dress more modestly

Rather than take offence, Alabi bought a longer top, changed her outfit and returned, describing the incident as a lesson in humility and accepting correction

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has recounted an encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo that taught her an important lesson about dressing and accepting correction.

The singer shared the experience in a video circulating online, explaining how the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide once questioned her appearance during a visit to Canaanland.

According to Alabi, she had arrived at the church premises wearing tight denim trousers and a short blouse that barely covered her waist.

Tope Alabi says Bishop Oyedepo questioned her appearance during a visit to Canaanland. Photos: @topealabi/@bishopoyedepo/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, her choice of outfit caught the attention of the respected cleric, who used the opportunity to advise her.

How Oyedepo questioned Tope Alabi's outfit

Alabi recalled that Oyedepo looked at her dressing and reminded her that her children would soon get married and have children of their own.

Rather than argue with the cleric or feel offended by his observation, the gospel singer decided to act on his advice.

She excused herself, claiming she wanted to use the restroom, but instead went to a clothing store within Canaanland.

There, she bought a long white top, changed into it, and returned to meet the bishop.

The singer explained that her immediate response was important because it showed the cleric that she was willing to listen and accept correction.

She also used the experience to advise younger gospel ministers to remain humble and open to guidance from older and more experienced people.

According to her, refusing to accept advice from mentors can make them withdraw their support and guidance.

Watch the X video of Tope Alabi speaking about Bishop Oyedepo here:

Reactions trail Tope Alabi's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@DbPragmatic stated:

"Bishop Oyedepo is a no nonesense man. Happy Tope Alabi took to respect Bishop"

@_OmoJesse noted:

"You see life? It humbles everyone and teaches lessons. I appreciate this woman more. Waoow"

@NoiseandNotes wrote:

"Like Nigerians go just sit down, Dey listen to all this people! They believe they are more knowledgeable than them! So that give all these people the temerity to just say whatever feels good or moral to their delusions bbrain"

Tope Alabi says that her immediate response was important because it showed Bishop Oyedepo that she was willing to listen and accept correction. Photo: @topealabi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Man tattoos Tope Alabi on body

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man got a permanent tattoo of Tope Alabi on his body. In a viral video, the young man was seen smoking, which has since sparked controversy among fans and critics alike.

The fan further proudly displayed the large, detailed tattoo of the gospel artiste inked on his arm. The body drawing only featured the singer's face.

However, just as the tattoo drew the attention of many, the man’s smoking and singing one of Tope’s hit songs also ignited discussion online.

Source: Legit.ng