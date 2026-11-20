Nigerian singer Sola Allyson has cautioned a male fan, Anthony, after he told her that he loved her more than her husband.

The music star described the fan's choice of words as dishonourable and disrespectful, insisting that she did not appreciate such declarations.

Allyson, who has been married to Toyin Obaniyi since 2003, asked the admirer not to repeat the comment.

Nigerian singer Sola Allyson has firmly responded to a male admirer who told her that he loved her more than her husband, making it clear that his declaration was unwelcome.

The exchange began after the fan, identified as Anthony, reacted to a video the singer shared on X.

While praising her music and wishing her continued inspiration, Anthony made a personal remark about her marriage.

A male admirer tells Sola Allyson that he loves her more than her husband. Photos: @TheSolaAllyson.

Source: Instagram

“Your husband will think he loves you more than me. May the lord continue to inspire you to create more inspiring songs for us. You are blessed and a blessing to my Generation,” he wrote.

However, what appeared to be an expression of admiration did not sit well with the singer.

Sola Allyson tells fan his comment was disrespectful

In her response, the singer questioned the intention behind the comment and explained why she found it inappropriate.

“Hmmm... I believe you wanted to sound very convincing and thought it would excite me but I find this a dishonorable, disrespectful thing to think, and then to say,” she wrote.

The singer further described the statement as inconsistent with the values of an Ọmọlúwàbí, a Yoruba expression associated with good character and respectable conduct.

She also made it clear that she did not enjoy being loved or admired through such remarks.

“Please don't do it again. Thanks,” Allyson added, drawing a clear boundary with the fan.

The singer has been married to Toyin Obaniyi since 2003, and their union has produced three children.

In December 2025, she spoke about challenges in their marriage during an interview, explaining that they had mutually decided to live in separate homes.

Read the X exchange between Sola Allyson and the male admirer here:

Sola Allyson describes the statement as inconsistent with the values of an Ọmọlúwàbí. Photo: @TheSolaAllyson/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sola Allyson defends herself

Legit.ng also reported that Sola Allyson broke her silence amid bullying from Christian netizens on X.

Some Christian netizens called Sola out for never directly acknowledging Jesus in her songs.

One Folahayo shared a screenshot of the singer's albums as he boldly claimed she never mentioned Jesus in any of her tracks, stirring a response from the singer.

Source: Legit.ng