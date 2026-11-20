France's official public service portal has outlined the financial documents foreign workers must submit when applying for naturalisation

Employees seeking French citizenship must gather up to six categories of income-related documents, some covering the past three years

One of the required documents must be less than three months old at the time of filing, adding a time-sensitive condition to the application

France has detailed the income and tax documents that foreign workers employed in the country must provide as part of a French naturalisation application, according to guidance published on the government's official public service portal and verified as of 1 January 2026.

The documentation requirements are extensive, with employees expected to submit records that in several cases stretch back across three full years.

France lists proof of income documents foreign workers need for citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

French citizenship: What employees must submit

Workers in salaried employment must prepare work certificates covering, where possible, the last three years, or alternatively a career record. Current employment contracts that specify salary, the start date of employment, and the position held are also required.

Applicants must include their three most recent pay slips alongside salary slips specifically for November and December of each of the last three years. Tax notices showing either taxation or non-taxation status are required for the same three-year period.

The most time-sensitive item on the list is the Model tax status slip P. 237, which must cover the last three years and must have been issued no more than three months before the date the application file is submitted or sent.

French citizenship: Using the official simulator

France's public service portal notes that an online simulator is available to help applicants generate a personalised list of the documents required for their specific situation. The portal also cautions that depending on individual circumstances, additional documents beyond the standard list may be requested by authorities.

The guidance is part of France's broader naturalisation process, which requires applicants to demonstrate stable and sufficient resources as a condition of eligibility.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng