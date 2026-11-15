Suspected thugs attacked the campaign convoy of NDC Vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano State

The NDC governorship candidate's spokesperson confirmed injuries to campaign team members and damage to several vehicles

The attack happened after the convoy had passed through six other local government areas without any trouble

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Suspected thugs ambushed the campaign convoy of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice-presidential candidate, alongside the party's governorship candidate in Kano, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, during a campaign stop in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shu'aibu, spokesperson for the NDC governorship candidate, confirmed the attack and gave details of what the campaign team encountered.

Thugs injure team members and smash about seven vehicles. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, Shu'aibu said the convoy had passed through Tofa, Rimingado, Kabo, Gwarzo, Shanono, and Bagwai local government areas without any trouble before the situation turned violent in Bichi.

Road blocked before violence broke out

Before the convoy reached Bichi, the team received information that their route into the area had been blocked by individuals opposed to the rally.

When they arrived despite the obstruction, the convoy moved past the local government secretariat, where a group of armed youths emerged and launched the attack.

Shu'aibu said the assailants injured members of the campaign team and vandalised a number of vehicles in the convoy. He counted about seven vehicles that were smashed during the assault.

The Kano State Police Command had not issued any response to the incident at the time this report was filed.

The police yet to comment on Kwankwaso's convoy attack in Kano State

Source: Original

Thugs attack Peter Obi's NDC supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed hoodlums stormed an NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos, sending participants running for safety.

The attackers, carrying cutlasses, cudgels and stones, were heard plotting to overpower NDC supporters before making their move

Some of the thugs were also heard requesting permission from their superiors to enter the venue with guns.

Source: Legit.ng