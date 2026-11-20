Google is offering eligible Nigerian university, polytechnic and college of education students 12 months of free access to its Google AI Plus subscription

The package includes enhanced Gemini AI features, 400GB of cloud storage, study notebooks, practice quizzes and research tools

Students must verify their enrolment through SheerID and register before December 31, 2026, to benefit from the offer

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Google is offering Nigerian students 12 months of free access to its artificial intelligence subscription, providing premium Gemini features valued at N92,400.

The offer, announced on August 20, 2026, covers eligible higher education students in 27 African countries, including Nigeria.

Google rolls out 12-month free AI subscription for Nigerian students Photo: : Goodboy Picture Company

Source: Getty Images

Google AI Plus costs N7,700 monthly in Nigeria, meaning students who claim the full promotional offer could save N92,400 over 12 months.

According to the offer details, the package provides enhanced access to Gemini, Gemini Omni, Deep Research, Gemini Live and other AI-powered learning tools.

Students also receive 400GB of cloud storage shared across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

The study notebooks feature lets users upload lecture notes, course outlines, and reading materials. Gemini can use these documents to generate summaries, study guides and personalised learning resources.

Students can also create practice quizzes, questions and flashcards to prepare for examinations.

Who is eligible for free Google Gemini AI?

The offer covers eligible students in Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18 years old.

Be currently enrolled in an eligible higher education institution.

Verify their student status through SheerID.

Have a personal Google Account.

Provide a valid payment method during activation.

Students studying business administration, accounting, engineering, medicine, law, education and other disciplines can also apply.

Applicants may be required to provide student identity cards, enrolment confirmation or other institution-issued documents, Punch reports.

How Nigerian students can apply for free Google Gemini AI

Interested students can claim the subscription by following these steps:

Visit Google's official student offer page: https://gemini.google/ng/students/. Sign in using a personal Google Account. Begin student verification through SheerID. Provide the required personal and institutional information. Submit the details and wait for confirmation. Once approved, follow the instructions to activate the Google AI Plus subscription.

Free Gemini AI: Google reveals eligibility requirements for Nigerian students Photo: Bill Uko

Source: Getty Images

When does the free Google AI offer expire?

The registration deadline is December 31, 2026.

However, students should note that the subscription automatically renews at N7,700 monthly after the free 12-month period unless cancelled.

Those who do not intend to continue paying should cancel before the promotional period expires.

Eligible students who previously benefited from Google's student AI offer may also qualify for another 12 months, subject to verification and the applicable conditions.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply for N1m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government outlined the application process for Nigerians seeking affordable financing to buy laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices under the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity, and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, launched through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to improve access to digital devices by providing consumer credit to eligible Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng