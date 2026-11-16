FCT Minister Nyesom Wike inaugurated a 466-member APC Presidential Campaign Council and Rainbow Coalition in Abuja on Monday

Wike named the ADC and NDC as opposition parties that must not be allowed to reach the 25% vote threshold in the FCT

The minister listed over 20,000 Certificates of Occupancy signed in three years among the Tinubu administration's FCT achievements

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has directed members of President Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign council in the Federal Capital Territory to ensure no opposition party secures 25 per cent of votes in the territory during the January 16, 2027 general elections.

Wike gave the order on Monday, November 16, in Abuja, while inaugurating the 466-member All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Rainbow Coalition, an alliance that also includes members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nyesom Wike asks APC campaign council and Rainbow Coalition in FCT to block opposition from getting 25% in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

He singled out the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress as the main opposition forces the council must work to suppress at the polls.

"We must not allow them to go with 25 per cent. They don't deserve to get 25 per cent," Wike told the gathering.

Wike sets out campaign council's mandate

The minister made clear that simply winning the election was not enough. He said the council must deliver a commanding victory for Tinubu and all APC candidates contesting National Assembly seats in the FCT, adding that members would be held personally accountable for the electoral outcome in the territory.

According to The Punch, he dismissed opposition claims about their strength in the region, rejecting suggestions that the ADC held political sway in northern Nigeria or had any realistic chance in the FCT. He also challenged former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi over comments about an APC rally in Port Harcourt, urging him to put his party's support to the test in Rivers State.

"The FCT is for no other party other than the APC," Wike declared.

The minister instructed the campaign team to focus on selling the Tinubu administration's record rather than making fresh promises, arguing that tangible results provided a stronger case for re-election.

Wike lists FCT achievements under Tinubu

Among the achievements Wike cited were the appointment of an FCT representative to the Federal Executive Council for the first time since Abuja was created in 1976, the establishment of Mandate Secretariats for Women and Youth, and the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission. He also noted the appointment of the first Head of Service for the FCT and new opportunities for career civil servants to attain the rank of permanent secretary.

On land matters, he said the removal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account had allowed the territory to access financial markets and fund capital projects. More than 20,000 Certificates of Occupancy were signed within three years, compared with roughly 8,000 issued between 1999 and 2023.

He further pointed to road construction, new police stations, the elevation of traditional rulers, and plans for a University of Science and Technology in Abaji as evidence of progress across satellite towns and rural communities.

The APC candidates the council will campaign for include Senator Philip Aduda, who is seeking a Senate seat for the FCT; John Gabaya, contesting the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency; and Danladi Chiya for Abuja South Federal Constituency.

Wike urged other states to adopt the cross-party alliance model, which he said was already in place in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike inaugurates FCT campaign council Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng