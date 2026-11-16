Oluwatimehin Adelegbe filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the October 9 Court of Appeal judgment that recognised Abdulghani Arobo as the APC candidate for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency

Adelegbe, through senior lawyer Joseph Daudu (SAN), raised 18 grounds of appeal and argued the lower courts denied him the chance to present key evidence in his favour

The appellant accused Arobo of deliberately leaving him out of earlier proceedings, saying he only learned of the August 5 Federal High Court judgment after it was delivered

A candidate who claims he won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State has taken his fight to the Supreme Court, asking the apex court to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that recognised a rival as the party's candidate for the seat.

Oluwatimehin Emmanuel Adelegbe filed the appeal following an October 9 judgment by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed a lower court decision recognising Abdulghani Arobo as the APC's candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2027 House of Representatives election. The respondents named in the appeal are Arobo, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oluwatimileyin Adelegbe dragged APC to the Supreme Court over Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

What Adelegbe is asking the Supreme Court to do

The Nation reported that through a team of lawyers led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), Adelegbe filed 18 grounds of appeal and is asking the Supreme Court to set aside the Court of Appeal's October 9 orders and judgment. He also wants the court to direct INEC to recognise, publish, and maintain his name and nomination details as the duly nominated APC candidate for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in the next general elections.

Adelegbe says he won the APC primary held on May 16 and that the party submitted his name to INEC's portal as its candidate. Among the documents he attempted to introduce before the Court of Appeal were an APC candidate forwarding letter dated June 26, 2026, his Form EC9 affidavit, an INEC Candidate Nomination Portal submission receipt dated July 11, 2026, and a certified true copy of the APC Election Committee result sheet, which he says shows he polled 13,094 votes.

The Court of Appeal, sitting on appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1235/2026, had affirmed the August 5 judgment of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which recognised Arobo as the valid candidate. Adelegbe argues that the appellate court was wrong to refuse his application to introduce that evidence.

Exclusion from earlier proceedings at the centre of the dispute

A central argument in Adelegbe's appeal is that Arobo deliberately left him out of the suit filed at the trial court, depriving him of the chance to present his case. He said in an uncontroverted affidavit that he was never served with any court documents relating to Arobo's suit and only became aware of the August 5 judgment after it had already been delivered.

He challenged the Court of Appeal's application of the doctrine of "standing by," which holds that a person who watches a case without participating is bound by its outcome. Adelegbe argued that this doctrine can only apply where the non-party had full and actual knowledge of the suit, which he says was not the case here.

He further argued that the appellate court was wrong to hold that Arobo was justified in approaching the trial court without first exhausting the APC's internal appeal process through the party's National Working Committee.

APC dragged before the Supreme Court over Owo/Ose Federal Constituency primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng