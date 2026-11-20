Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

As borrowing costs remain high in Nigeria's banking sector, more citizens are turning to digital loan applications to access quick cash for personal expenses, emergencies and business activities.

For many Nigerians, obtaining credit from traditional banks can be difficult because of documentation requirements, collateral demands, eligibility conditions and the cost of borrowing.

Digital lending platforms, on the other hand, offer relatively quick access to smaller loans, making them attractive to people who need money urgently.

The trend reflects the growing importance of digital lenders in Nigeria's consumer credit market, particularly among salary earners, students and small-business owners who may struggle to access conventional bank loans.

Quick Cash: Why Nigerians Are Abandoning Traditional Banks and Turning to Loan Apps

Source: UGC

Tunde Braimoh, a Lagos State Government civil servant, told Legit.ng that he has repeatedly relied on digital lending platforms when his monthly salary runs out before the end of the month.

"Sometimes, the salary finishes even before the month ends and then some more expenses come up during that time and you need to resolve them," he said.

Braimoh explained that he would rather use loan applications than approach traditional banks because of the difficulties involved in securing bank loans and their interest rates.

He disclosed that he had borrowed as much as N200,000 through platforms including OKash, RenMoney and FairMoney to meet his financial needs.

His experience reflects the financial pressures facing workers who struggle to manage household expenses with fixed monthly incomes.

Small businesses, students embrace digital lending

Small-business owners are also turning to loan applications to raise working capital and keep their businesses running.

Chioma Opara, a provision store owner, told Legit.ng that she borrowed approximately N500,000 from FairMoney to restock her shop.

She said the urgent need for funds and the possibility of delays associated with conventional bank loans influenced her decision.

"I needed the money urgently and I knew that going to traditional banks would require collaterals and might even take more time to access," she said.

However, Opara admitted that repaying the loan had been challenging because of the short repayment period and sluggish business activities.

She added that she would still prefer digital lending platforms because she considers their interest rates lower than those of traditional banks.

Students are another category of Nigerians using digital lenders to access relatively small amounts of money.

Anthony Mkpa, a tertiary institution student, said he had borrowed between N20,000 and N70,000 from platforms including OKash and Credit Direct.

According to him, the loans have helped him meet personal expenses that would be difficult to finance through conventional banks.

Mkpa recalled borrowing money to supplement his savings when he wanted to purchase a mobile phone.

He said his credit standing helped him secure the loan, which he eventually repaid.

He said: "I could not have walked into a commercial bank to make such minor loan requests, hence my using a loan app instead. Luckily, my credit standing was enough to get me the loan, and over time, I was able to pay it back.”

CBN interest rate and digital lending regulations

The high cost of borrowing in Nigeria comes amid efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to manage inflation and maintain monetary stability.

At its September 2026 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the apex bank reset the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 23%, following a previous rate of 26.5%.

Although the MPR is not the interest rate commercial banks charge every borrower, it influences lending conditions across the financial system. Actual loan rates depend on factors such as the lender, borrower, credit risk and loan terms.

Meanwhile, the expansion of digital lending has increased the need for stronger consumer protection.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has introduced the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 to strengthen oversight of digital lenders.

The regulations require lenders to clearly disclose interest rates, fees and repayment schedules while complying with data protection requirements.

Quick Cash: Why Nigerians Are Abandoning Traditional Banks and Turning to Loan Apps

Source: UGC

The commission also maintains a register of approved digital lending companies and applications, which consumers can consult before borrowing.

While digital loans provide an alternative for Nigerians who struggle to access conventional credit, borrowers still need to examine the total repayment amount, applicable charges and repayment deadlines before accepting an offer.

For many citizens, the attraction is not necessarily that borrowing has become cheaper, but that accessing money when they need it has become easier.

Source: Legit.ng