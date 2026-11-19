Japan has four distinct visa channels for foreign care workers, each with different eligibility requirements and residency durations

The newest route, the Specified Skilled Worker scheme launched in 2019, has attracted the highest number of residents among all four channels

An OECD report has detailed how the schemes work, including language requirements and the objectives behind each programme

Japan has formally outlined four separate pathways through which foreign nationals can enter and work in its care sector, as detailed in the OECD International Migration Outlook 2026.

The country's ageing population has made the care workforce one of its most acute labour shortages, and the four channels reflect Japan's evolving strategy to recruit and retain migrant workers in this sector over more than a decade.

Japan mentions the ways foreigners can work in its care sector. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan: The four care worker channels

The oldest of the four routes is:

- The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) scheme, which was initiated in 2014 and currently has 3,039 residents. It was designed primarily to strengthen bilateral ties between Japan and partner nations, and applicants are required to hold nursing college qualifications.

- The Nursing Care Residence status, introduced in 2017, targets workers who have already obtained Japan's Certified Care Worker credential. This route is renewable with no fixed end date, and has grown to 15,891 residents, making it the second most populated channel.

- Also launched in 2017, the Technical Training and Internship Programme (TTIP) focuses on skills transfer rather than permanent settlement. Workers under this scheme must meet the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N4 standard and can stay for a maximum of five years. It currently has 18,400 residents.

- The most recently introduced and most populous route is the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) scheme, which began in 2019 with the explicit goal of alleviating Japan's care worker shortage. Applicants must pass both the SSW Evaluation Test and the JLPT N4 language requirement. The scheme allows a stay of up to five years, extendable to six years where warranted, and has attracted 67,871 residents, by far the largest number across all four channels.

Japan: What the numbers reveal

Taken together, the four schemes have brought more than 105,000 foreign care workers into Japan's system. The sharp growth in SSW numbers since its 2019 launch signals that demand-driven recruitment, backed by clearer skills assessments, has drawn the strongest response from prospective migrants.

For Africans considering working abroad in the care sector, Japan's structured pathways represent a formal and regulated option, though the language requirement of JLPT N4 remains a consistent barrier across most of the channels.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published the Japan released list of 16 occupations eligible under specified skilled worker visa programme.

Japan: Foreigners eligible for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Japan announced its fast-track permanent residence route for highly skilled foreign professionals who score at least 80 points.

The one-year pathway applies only to the qualifying professional—not their spouse or children, who must meet separate requirements. Find out what the points system measures and why even eligible families may face a longer wait.

Source: Legit.ng