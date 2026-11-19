British Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua welcomed a baby daughter with childhood sweetheart Nicole Osbourne on November 14, 2026

Joshua, who already shares an 11-year-old son with Osbourne, said his daughter has changed how he thinks about fatherhood and women

The former unified heavyweight champion hinted at the surprising lifestyle changes he is ready to make for his newborn princess

British Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has opened up about how the birth of his daughter is reshaping his priorities, saying he is willing to swap video games and motorcycles for a life of tea parties and nail polish.

Joshua and his childhood sweetheart, Nicole Osbourne, welcomed a baby girl on November 14, 2026.

Anthony Joshua has revealed he has become a father for the second time after having a baby girl. Photo by Richard Pellham

Source: Getty Images

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion described the birth as "a big blessing."

The pair are no longer in a relationship but continue to co-parent their 11-year-old son, Joseph.

A new kind of fatherhood for Joshua

Speaking to The Sun, Joshua said becoming a father to a girl would give him a fresh perspective on women and their experiences.

He said the responsibility had already prompted deeper reflection on how to be a more understanding and supportive figure.

"Now I've got a daughter, I will get an insight and a bit more understanding of what it means to be a woman, and how I can be supportive," he told the publication, referring to his newborn as his "Princess."

The British Nigerian boxer made clear that he intends to be fully present in his daughter's daily life, not just in a ceremonial sense.

He said he is prepared to roll up his sleeves for everything the role demands, from choosing outfits to changing nappies.

No more FIFA, no more PlayStation

In one of the more light-hearted moments of the interview, Joshua joked that having a daughter means certain hobbies are now firmly behind him.

FIFA, PlayStation, and motorbike rides all made his list of sacrifices.

"I'm going to do it all, so you might see me with some eyeshadow on, some nail polish on, drinking some tea in a doll's playhouse," he said.

The comment drew a clear contrast with the image Joshua has built as one of Britain's most recognisable sportsmen.

Outside the ring, the heavyweight champion has been known for an active lifestyle that includes riding motorcycles. That chapter, it seems, is being reconsidered for the sake of his little girl, ESPN reports.

Joshua is no stranger to balancing high-profile sport with parenting.

He has raised Joseph, now 11, alongside Osbourne despite the two not being in a romantic relationship.

The arrival of a daughter appears to have stirred something new in him, adding a dimension to his identity as a father that he says he could not have fully understood before.

Joshua opens up on having baby girl

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Joshua’s new baby daughter, his decision to have another child and his preparations for the Tyson Fury fight.

The boxer missed the birth while training in Spain, months after surviving a crash in Nigeria that killed two of his trainers and changed how he sees life.

Source: Legit.ng