Vice-President Kashim Shettima spoke at a campaign rally in Anambra State in support of President Bola Tinubu

Shettima compared Peter Obi's political standing to that of former President Muhammadu Buhari during the address

The Vice-President urged South-East leaders to strengthen ties with other regions to avoid political marginalisation

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), does not have the depth of political support that former President Muhammadu Buhari built before winning the presidency in 2015.

Shettima made the remarks on Thursday during a campaign rally held in Anambra State, where he appeared alongside Governor Chukwuma Soludo to drum up support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Drawing on Buhari's political journey, the Vice-President pointed to the former president's multiple failed bids for the presidency as proof that building broad-based support across Nigeria's regions was a prerequisite for winning the nation's highest office, a standard he argued Obi had yet to meet.

Shettima warns against South-East marginalisation narrative

Shettima urged people of the South-East not to see themselves as shut out of Nigeria's political structure. He said the Igbo remained a vital part of the country's political and economic life and should not allow a sense of exclusion to define their engagement with national politics.

He stressed that any candidate with serious presidential ambitions must invest in coalition-building across the country's different regions, and that the South-East in particular needed to deepen its connections with other parts of the federation.

"The objective is to ensure that the region remained connected to the national grid in the federation," he said.

Shettima cites personal ties to the South-East

Beyond the political argument, Shettima spoke about his personal relationship with the South-East, saying his bond with the region went beyond campaign visits. He said some of his closest friends and aides were Igbo, and that those relationships had given him a genuine appreciation of the region's people and culture.

He insisted that his engagement with the South-East was grounded in longstanding friendships and mutual understanding rather than political convenience.

Source: Legit.ng