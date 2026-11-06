APGA officially adopted President Bola Tinubu as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections

Governor Charles Soludo announced the decision at the inauguration of APGA's national campaign in Awka on Friday

Soludo declared a target of 50 percent of Anambra's votes for Tinubu, saying the state needs a seat at the federal table

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as its preferred candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Anambra Governor Prof. Charles Soludo, who also serves as the national leader of APGA, argued that Tinubu had shown genuine care for the Igbo people, particularly those from Anambra State.

AGPA targets 50% votes in Anambra State for Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vangaurd, he announced the decision on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Awka during the inauguration of the party's national campaign for the 2027 elections.

"APGA has no presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections and will, therefore, adopt President Tinubu as its preferred candidate. Today, we adopt the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as our candidate," Soludo said.

Why APGA Is backing Tinubu

Soludo noted that President Tinubu appointed several Anambra indigenes to key positions in Lagos during his time as governor of that state.

He also pointed to what he described as a long-standing political pattern, saying APGA had backed the presidential candidate of the ruling party in past elections, making the 2027 decision a continuation of that arrangement.

Soludo acknowledged that Anambra gave Tinubu only about 5,000 votes in the 2023 presidential election, but said the president had still moved to address challenges facing the state and the broader South-East region.

"We gave him only about 5,000 votes, and yet he is doing wonderful works in the state," he said.

Soludo eyes 50 per cent of Anambra's vote

The governor set an ambitious target, pledging to deliver half of Anambra's votes to Tinubu in 2027. He framed the endorsement as a strategic move to strengthen the state's bargaining power with the federal government.

"We need to vote for him in order to sit with the government at the centre and negotiate for the development of the South-East and Anambra. We are targeting 50 percent for the president," Soludo said, urging residents of the state to get behind the president's re-election bid.

He was unequivocal that the party would not field its own presidential candidate.

"We don't have a presidential candidate; Tinubu is our candidate," he added.

APGA endorses Tinubu as 2027 presidential candidate. Photo credit:@atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Wike, Adeleke, Soludo’s backing of Tinubu rattles opposition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu's expanded 2027 Presidential Campaign Council named Governors Adeleke, Soludo and Minister Wike as state coordinators despite their opposition party memberships.

APC stakeholders in Osun, Rivers and Anambra states said longstanding party loyalists were sidelined in favour of politicians from rival parties.

Opposition candidates in APGA and Accord warned the cross-party arrangement could hurt their chances in National Assembly and state assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng